Options Technology, the leading infrastructure and market data provider, today announced the successful deployment of JPX's latest Layer 1 Multicast offering as part of its ongoing ultra-low latency expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123164635/en/

Options today announced the successful deployment of JPX's latest Layer 1 Multicast offering as part of its ongoing ultra-low latency expansion. (Photo: Business Wire)

This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in Options' commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to its clients. Combining the latest low latency infrastructure and leveraging connectivity to JPX's Layer 1 Multicast service and network upgrade, Options has achieved an industry-leading reduction in latency for TSE and OSE market data, reinforcing its position as the leading provider of high-performance infrastructure for financial institutions.

This enhanced efficiency ensures that clients benefit from ultra-low latency data and follows a series of new market additions and integration of ActivFeed, normalized from anywhere in the world and including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Azure. Options provides clients with consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparties in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

The fully managed infrastructure and connectivity solution is complemented by the firm's integrated cloud services, which combine hosting capabilities with direct market access, resulting in the reduced total cost of ownership and industry-led resiliency alongside SOC accredited security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology, commented, "We are delighted to announce the successful deployment of JPX's Layer 1 offering, a key milestone in our ongoing ultra-low latency expansion. This initiative reinforces Options' commitment to delivering the fastest and most reliable market data for our clients, showcasing the strong synergies between Options and JPX offerings.

Options maintains its position as the leading provider for infrastructure and market data, consistently investing in infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the capital markets. The completion of the JPX Layer 1 deployment is a clear testament to the unparalleled performance, security and reliability offered to our clients."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its partnerships with CSE and OneTick, its promotion of Laura McCann to CFO and its Fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner status

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About JPX Connectivity: (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/systems/connectivity/03.html

About JPX Layer 1: (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/paid-info-equities/realtime/index.html

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 10 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options is well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123164635/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com