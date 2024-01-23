HEALWELL AI Inc.: HEALWELL AI Provides Corporate Update Highlighting its Growth and Value Creation Strategy and Recent Commercial Successes

An important part of HEALWELL's forward growth and value creation strategy involves acquiring, investing in and/or partnering with data focused companies such as electronic medical record ("EMR"), electronic health record ("EHR"), patient flow and/or other similar businesses and integrating our Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies that will provide next-generation AI-powered clinical decision support capabilities and new revenue streams. These technologies will provide patients and physicians with powerful tools to drive better health outcomes at lower costs in a manner aligned with global Value Based Care ("VBC") trends.



HEALWELL subsidiary KHURE HEALTH has re-engaged its Clinical Decision Support (CDS) commercial roadmap with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies resulting in fresh commercial wins, repeat/extended projects, and new pharmaceutical customers amongst the largest global pharmaceutical and life science companies.

HEALWELL subsidiary Pentavere has launched an innovative Real-World Evidence (RWE) product for Dermatologists to better support unmet patient needs. This product is called DERMAID and has already established its market presence with an immediate commercial win from a top 5 pharmaceutical company.



TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. ("HEALWELL" or the "Company") (TSX: AIDX, OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting updates on the Company's recent commercial successes and acquisition strategy.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL commented, "We live in a world where we know that healthcare costs are on the rise and burdening the economies of most industrialized and modern medical systems globally in an unsustainable manner. This has ushered in a new era of focus on Value Based Care related trends that are designed to drive down costs, improve efficiency, alleviate provider burnout, and improve patient outcomes. One of the most powerful tools being enlisted by health systems globally is to add data driven clinical decision support systems to EHR platforms to better support providers. The prevalence of AI in healthcare is now poised to firmly disrupt clinical decision support systems."

Dr. Dobranowski adds, "At HEALWELL, we've acquired a competitive suite of AI technology not only in Canada but globally, and we are poised to not only drive the proliferation of this technology to clinical decision support systems, but we also intend on vertically integrating our AI technologies to create far superior clinical decision support capabilities that will support Value Based Care trends."

Active Capital Allocation Program Supported by a Strong Balance Sheet

In a short time since the Company's recapitalization event on October 1, 2023, that was led by strategic partner WELL Health Technologies Corp. ("WELL"), HEALWELL has raised approximately $29.5 million, completed the majority stake acquisition of Pentavere Research Group ("Pentavere"), which to our knowledge and research is one of the foremost healthcare AI data science companies in Canada, and completed a minority investment and strategic alliance in a rapidly growing German based EMR company, doctorly.

HEALWELL's acquisition pipeline is robust and expanding daily. The Company has looked at over 100 potential acquisition opportunities. Heading further into 2024, HEALWELL is in conversations with multiple parties and is working to identify additional investments and acquisition opportunities in the near future. Part of our M&A philosophy is to target companies that have mature revenue, strong positive EBITDA and a compelling growth opportunity going forward.

An important part of HEALWELL's forward growth and value creation strategy involves acquiring, investing in and/or partnering with data focused companies such as EMR, EHR, patient flow and/or other similar businesses and integrating our best-in-class AI capabilities that will provide next-generation AI-powered clinical decision support capabilities that will provide patients and providers with powerful tools to drive better health outcomes at lower costs in a manner aligned with global Value Based Care ("VBC") trends.

Digital software offerings combined with AI technologies are expected to drive transformational change in healthcare. In other words, software (such as EMRs) combined with AI are the future of healthcare. HEALWELL plans to add its disruptive AI capabilities in order to drive next generation benefits for physicians, clinics, hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry. This will further ease burdens on healthcare providers and systems, while dramatically improving the time to intervention as a result of using HEALWELL's tools and technology.

Accelerating Commercial Success

Another key growth strategy for HEALWELL is to grow its operating businesses that work closely with the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. Companies that advance scientific research initiatives with and on behalf of pharmaceutical companies benefit from the integration and leveraging of HEAWELL's AI systems.

Including both the KHURE HEALTH ("KHURE") and Pentavere divisions, as of December 31, 2023, HEALWELL had 17 services agreements in our development pipeline with pharma companies. In addition, the Company has services agreements with 7 hospitals and provincial health authorities in Canada, and 3 service agreements with US based healthcare systems. The combination of KHURE and PENTAVERE has expanded the Company's pipeline of existing pharma relationships. Moreover, in 2024, the Company expects to launch new AI commercial initiatives in a number of additional specializations including dermatology, ophthalmology, migraine, diabetes, oncology (Breast, Lung, Prostate) heart failure and vascular disease.

KHURE has made progress reaccelerating its Clinical Decision Support (CDS) commercial roadmap with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. This has resulted in new commercial activity, repeat/extended projects, and the addition of new pharmaceutical customers amongst the largest global pharmaceutical and life science companies. Part of this success has been attributed to the adoption of the KHURE technology within the WELL ecosystem as WELL AI DECISION SUPPORT. This has now provided KHURE with access to thousands of WELL providers as per the strategic alliance agreement executed on October 1, 2023. KHURE has also expanded its core capability by developing and validating additional algorithms in a wider disease purview that now also includes chronic conditions in addition to rare and ultra-rare diseases. Previous pharmaceutical and life sciences customers are repeating or extending business with KHURE; a positive indicator that re-enforces our confidence in the outlook for 2024.

Pentavere is also excited to announce it has launched an innovative and first-of-its-kind; Real-World Evidence (RWE) insight and quality improvement product for Dermatologists and life sciences companies to better support unmet patient needs in the community. This product is called DERMAID, and it harnesses PENTAVERE's DARWEN artificial intelligence platform to extract valuable and actionable clinical insights that support dermatology patient care pathway decisions. DERMAID has already established its market presence with relevant commercial activity with a top 5 pharmaceutical company.

The global market for clinical decision support systems was estimated to be worth USD $4.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030(1). The growing demand for quality care and alignment with Value Based Care trends coupled with advancements in data science and artificial intelligence will drive significant growth in the market for viable clinical decision support systems.

(1) Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-decision-support-system-market

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve health care and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician-led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL AI, please visit: https://healwell.ai/.

