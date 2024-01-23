DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9423 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 907284 CODE: UHYC LN ISIN: LU1435356065

January 23, 2024 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)