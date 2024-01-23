

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The US and UK have carried out a second joint operation against Houthis in Yemen in response to their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.



US, UK forces have carried out a second joint air strike against targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen used by the rebel militants to attack commercial vessels in Red Sea.



The Pentagon said precision strikes hit eight Houthi targets in Yemen, including a Houthi underground storage site and locations linked with the Houthis' missile and air surveillance capabilities.



The militaries of the United States and United Kingdom were provided support by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, these nations said in a joint statement.



The latest round of joint military operation destroyed missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and weapons storage areas, a Senior U.S. Defense Official said at a Pentagon news conference.



'We conducted the strikes with Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, or TLAMs, and manned aircraft from the United States Navy and the UK Armed Forces. Precision-guided munitions were used to destroy the targets and also to minimize collateral damage,' he told reporters.



The Houthis have conducted more than thirty attacks on international and commercial vessels since mid-November.



The Houthis have vowed to retaliate for the attacks.



Since Israel's offensive in Gaza, there have been dozens of attacks on international shipping by the rebel movement, which controls much of Yemen.



These assaults, notably the unprecedented use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, have significantly disrupted the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways. The Red Sea is an artery for nearly 15 percent of global seaborne trade, including eight percent of the world's grain trade, 12 percent of seaborne-traded oil, and eight percent of global liquefied natural gas.



The Houthis have seized a Japan-owned vessel with a multinational crew, attacked a Norwegian tanker transporting vegetable oil with missiles, and targeted a New York-bound vessel carrying 16.1 million gallons of U.S.-owned jet fuel.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs. Notable incidents include a January 14th attack on the USS Laboon and a barrage of nearly two dozen munitions on January 9th targeting U.S. Navy and U.S.-flagged merchant vessels.



The risky situation in the trade route has forced more than 14 shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, severely impacting global commerce and the economies of Egypt and Jordan.



In response, President Joe Biden has directed the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, to execute precise strikes against select Houthi targets in Yemen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken