WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $429 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
