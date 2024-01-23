The "Finland: E-Cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cornerstone of the Finnish vaping regulation the Tobacco Act regulates vaping products in terms of product, labelling, notification, sales, public usage and marketing requirements.

The Tobacco Act specifically regulates both nicotine and nicotine-free e-liquids as well as e-cigarette devices filled with nicotine e-liquid.

This report provides detailed analysis of the regulatory framework in place in Finland for e-cigarettes, covering all policy areas from product and labelling restrictions to advertising, notification and taxation.

The regulatory report will provide you with:

A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development.

Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Finland: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Case law

Relevant law

Relevant bodies and organisations

