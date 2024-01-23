Leading AI language company DeepL has announced the results of a new survey, which explores the processes of AI translation and localization for global businesses. The survey, which polled director-level marketers at global companies with more than 100 employees across the US, Japan, Germany, and France, revealed findings that highlight the strategic importance of using AI translation tools to market across multiple countries. The comprehensive report provides compelling insights for companies looking to expand their customer base in new locales.

The study focuses on two processes: translation and localization. Translation is the transformation of text from one language to another in a way that preserves the meaning of the original text, while localization adapts that text to the needs of a specific market and incorporates specific cultural nuances. With AI translation tools jump-starting localization processes, the company wanted additional insight into how marketing teams are employing AI language tools overall.

The comprehensive survey and report, conducted with the help of Regina Corso Consulting, sought to understand the impact of translation and localization on business success, the use of machine translators and AI writing tools, and the challenges marketers face when using this technology. The results show a high rate of adoption of AI tools among these businesses and an overall positive effect on ROI. Additionally, it revealed a desire to combine the latest technology with some human oversight-highlighting the need to balance machine automation with human expertise.

A few highlights of the survey concluded that:

96% of respondents reported a positive ROI from localization efforts

65% reported a ROI of 3x or more when localizing content

77% of respondents reported using AI-powered writing tools, with 98% using machine translation specifically.

99% of respondents said they supplement AI translation with human review.

The full resultsof the survey are available for download on DeepL's site. The report's overall findings yield important insights for marketing teams everywhere who yearn to operate on a global scale while messaging to local audiences.

For more information about DeepL or the translation and localization survey, please visit deepl.com.

About DeepL

DeepL is an AI company that strives to overcome language barriers through accurate machine translation that sounds human. Since 2017 the DeepL Translator has, according to blind tests, achieved the world's best translation quality. DeepL also provides professional products for companies, organizations, and translators. The exceptional quality of DeepL's machine translation services is based on proprietary improvements in neural network mathematics and methodology. DeepL was founded by CEO Jaroslaw Kutylowski and is supported by world-renowned investors such as IVP, Benchmark, and b2venture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123972620/en/

Contacts:

press@deepl.com