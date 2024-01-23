WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.43 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 billion or $1.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $19.93 billion from $18.09 billion last year.
RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $19.93 Bln vs. $18.09 Bln last year.
