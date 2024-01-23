

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) announced, for fiscal 2024, the company estimates: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $9.35 to $9.75; adjusted total sales growth in the range of 0.25 to 2.25 percent; and adjusted organic sales to be flat to up 2%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.81. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.00 to $2.15; and adjusted sales of approximately $7.6 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.22.



The company noted that the pending spin of the Health Care business remains on track for first half 2024.



Fourth quarter net income attributable to company was $945 million compared to $541 million, previous year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.70 compared to $0.98, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $2.42, up 11% from a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.31, for the quarter.



Fourth quarter sales were $8.0 billion, down 0.8 percent year-on-year, with organic sales decline of 1.9 percent year-on-year. Adjusted sales were $7.7 billion, down 0.3 percent year-on-year with adjusted organic sales decline of 1.4 percent year-on year. Analysts on average had estimated $7.7 billion in revenue.



Shares of 3M are down 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken