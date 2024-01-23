LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.L), an Irish ultra low-cost carrier group, Tuesday announced partnership with online travel agent loveholidays.
The deal helps Ryanair customers to book low-cost package holidays through loveholidays, while loveholidays' customers will be able to book Ryanair's low fares as part of their loveholidays package.
This partnership with loveholidays also guarantees that Ryanair flight info will be provided directly to each customer's email address, including pre-departure info on Ryanair T&C's, and in cases of disruptions, the company said in a statement.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX