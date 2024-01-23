NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Verizon Communications (VZ):
Earnings: -$2.573 billion in Q4 vs. $6.698 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.64 in Q4 vs. $1.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.08 per share Revenue: $35.130 billion in Q4 vs. $35.251 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX