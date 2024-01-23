

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.87 billion, or $7.58 per share. This compares with $1.91 billion, or $7.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $7.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $18.87 billion from $18.99 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.87 Bln. vs. $1.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.58 vs. $7.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.26 -Revenue (Q4): $18.87 Bln vs. $18.99 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken