

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) said its research arm, Nokia Bell Labs, was selected to participate in the 10-Year Lunar Architecture or LunA-10 program, a U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's initiative that will design an integrated multi-service architecture to support future lunar economy.



Nokia Bell Labs will be responsible for recommending a high-performance communications infrastructure, and it will also work closely with other LunA-10 companies to ensure that infrastructure may be efficiently transported and built on the lunar surface.



As part of NASA's Tipping Point initiative, Nokia is deploying the first cellular network on the Moon in 2024.



