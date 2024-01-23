Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2024 | 14:02
30 Leser
ETHERO Truck + Energy Enters Partnership Agreement With Harbinger

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / ETHERO Truck + Energy and Harbinger electrified the expo center floor for attendees of FedFleet during this year's Washington D.C. Auto Show by debuting their new partnership while showcasing the Southern California-based automotive manufacturer's innovative electric stripped chassis.

Harbinger Electric Stripped Chassis

Harbinger Electric Stripped Chassis
The scalable chassis, built to support the most popular medium-duty body types available today, was designed from the ground up to address the unique performance, durability, and lifespan expectations required of Class 4 to Class 6 vehicles.



ETHERO is poised to be one of the first to join the network of dealers that will offer the Harbinger EV platform. The scalable chassis, built to support the most popular medium-duty body types available today, was designed from the ground up to address the unique performance, durability, and lifespan expectations required of Class 4 to Class 6 vehicles. Unique in the medium-duty marketplace, Harbinger developed and manufactures the chassis, powertrain and battery packs of its EV platform in-house.

"Adding a medium-duty option as flexible and sophisticated as Harbinger's technology to our product offerings is something we've wanted to do since ETHERO's inception," said Dave Rogers, director of ETHERO's electric truck division. "Something all fleet owners are looking for is versatility. Being able to offer this functional, adaptable chassis from Harbinger alongside our other zero-emissions trucks opens more doors for companies interested in EV technology at a level that fits their operational goals."

"ETHERO joining the dealer network for Harbinger is additional validation of the market responding to our clean-slate approach to the medium-duty commercial vehicle industry," said John Harris, CEO and co-founder of Harbinger.

To learn more details on inventory, energy services, and dealership locations, visit www.ethero.com.

To learn more about Harbinger's technology, visit www.harbingermotors.com.

Media Kit

# # #

About ETHERO Truck + Energy
ETHERO is a multi-brand electric truck dealer and charging infrastructure solutions partner guiding customers through the transition to a zero-tailpipe emissions fleet. We provide industry-leading, proven energy generation and distribution, uniquely positioned to provide fleet customers with wrap-around personalized support. Our experienced team comprises decades of expertise in commercial truck sales and service, parts, distributed power solutions, and charging station infrastructures with a boots-on-the-ground approach to help drive your fleet to the sustainable future.

About Harbinger
Harbinger is an electric vehicle (EV) company on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicle applications, Harbinger is bringing a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced for zero acquisition premium. Harbinger: familiar form, revolutionary foundation.

Contact Information

Rachel Schneider
PR Manager, ETHERO Truck + Energy
rschneider@accessu.com
7346937009

Craig Daitch
Harbinger, Telemetry
craig@telemetryagency.com
2488804403

SOURCE: ETHERO Truck + Energy

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
