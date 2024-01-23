Genomate Health Adds Intelligene Healthcare as India Distributor

Genomate Health Inc, a global leader in precision oncology, announces its strategic partnership with Intelligene Healthcare Pvt Ltd, marking a significant step towards advancing personalized cancer care in India.

Genomate Health's cutting-edge AI-driven precision oncology solution to match cancer patients to the optimal treatment and predict their response to treatment - Genomate - has garnered global acclaim. Being a key contributor to the White House-led CancerX initiative and a participant in cohort 4 of the Mayo Clinic Accelerate Program, the Genomate Health team is steadfast in its commitment to democratizing precision oncology for cancer patients across the globe.

"India, with the world's largest population, is a crucial market for our mission to bring AI-powered precision oncology to millions around the world. With Intelligene's expertise and reach, we can bring the power of AI-powered personalized cancer care closer to oncologists and patients across India," stated Istvan Petak, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Genomate Health Inc.

Intelligene Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a trusted name known for its commitment to innovation in healthcare, is poised to be Genomate Health's exclusive distributor in India. This collaboration allows Indian oncologists to harness the potential of AI-driven precision oncology for improved patient outcomes. "We are excited to partner with Genomate Health in introducing cutting-edge precision oncology solutions to the Indian healthcare ecosystem. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing the best-in-class technologies for the benefit of patients and healthcare professionals with AI tools leading to precise positive outcomes," remarked Ashish Sawant & Harshal Janjire - Director & CEO of Intelligene HPL.

This collaboration represents a pivotal move toward making precision oncology accessible to each patient. Oncologists will gain access to comprehensive genomic insights and personalized treatment recommendations, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for Indian cancer patients.

About Genomate Health

Genomate Health Inc. is a digital health company based in Cambridge, MA, that develops AI-powered computational solutions for personalized medicine. Its flagship product, Genomate®, simplifies the selection of targeted therapies by analyzing the unique combinations of genetic alterations and biomarkers of each patient. The result is a comprehensive, data-backed report that guides oncologists and patients toward the most suitable treatment, enhancing the efficacy of therapies.

For more information, visit www.genomate.health or follow the momentum on LinkedIn.

About Intelligene Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Intelligene Healthcare Pvt Ltd is a leading healthcare solutions provider in India, committed to bringing cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Intelligene is vital in advancing cancer care in the Indian healthcare landscape.





