Centra Companies Announces the Launch of Centra Capital Partners with Jon Rawlings Spearheading the Initiative

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Centra Companies, a prominent name in the construction and real estate development sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its new venture, Centra Capital Partners. This new branch of the company signifies Centra Companies' ongoing commitment to growth and diversification within the real estate market. Centra Capital Partners is designed to provide equity capital opportunities in individual real estate projects, initially focusing on residential housing in the Minneapolis area. The company plans to gradually expand these activities to different real estate sectors throughout the United States.

The inaugural fund for Centra Capital Partners is set to open on February 1st, marking a significant step in broadening Centra Companies' investment portfolio.

In a strategic move, Centra Companies has appointed Jon Rawlings as the Vice President of Capital Growth and Innovation for Centra Capital Partners. Rawlings' extensive background includes a successful tenure at Sunfish, a fintech startup, and notable fundraising achievements at the University of Southern California, having raised funds in support of capital improvements and scholarships. He holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of California, Irvine, skills that are well-suited for his new role in leading Centra Capital Partners.

Dale Wills, the Founder of Centra Companies, expressed confidence in Rawlings' appointment, noting that "Jon's diverse experience and proven abilities in strategic planning and fundraising are ideal for steering Centra Capital Partners towards success."

Centra Capital Partners is dedicated to offering investors unique opportunities to engage with the vibrant and evolving real estate market. This initiative underscores Centra Companies' dedication to innovation and excellence in the realms of real estate and investment.

**About Centra Companies**

Founded in 2011, Centra Companies has established itself as a leader in construction and real estate development. With its headquarters in Minneapolis and additional offices in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, the company has expanded its services to include diverse real estate projects and financial markets. Centra Companies is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community development.

