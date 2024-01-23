Evaluating diagnostic performance of small RNA blood test in patients undergoing follow-up imaging after positive low dose CT screening for lung cancer

Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a leader in reading blood-based small RNAs for early disease detection and characterization, today announced the initiation of its clinical study evaluating the diagnostic performance of miLungDx, a blood-based small RNA panel engineered to detect non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The primary endpoint of the prospective, longitudinal, observational study (NCT05987189) is to detect the absence or presence of lung cancer, as determined by all follow-up imaging and pathological data obtained throughout the duration of the study. Based in the United States, the study will include 2,000 patients with the expected patient enrollment to be completed within 12 months after study initiation.

"The initiation of patient recruitment for this clinical study marks an exciting milestone for the team at Hummingbird Diagnostics and underscores our mission to improve human health through the development of novel small RNA blood tests," remarked Bruno Steinkraus, PhD, Chief Scientific Advisor of Hummingbird Diagnostics. "We believe miLungDx has the best performance reported from a blood test for early-stage lung cancer to date. We look forward to the continued development of this RNA panel."

Hummingbird Diagnostics has reported best in class performance for early detection of lung cancer published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology and presented at ASCO 2023.

About Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH

Hummingbird extracts deep insights into disease through the integrated analysis of both tumor and immune system derived small RNA biomarkers from whole blood.

This dual interrogation of signal from disease and the host response to disease enables the highly sensitive, robust, and AI powered mirCator platform that is poised to revolutionize how we diagnose, treat, and manage cancer and other diseases.

To learn more, visit: https://www.hummingbird-diagnostics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123929639/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

MacDougall Advisors

Karen Sharma

Ksharma@macdougall.bio