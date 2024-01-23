EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

SPORTTOTAL AG resolves 10% capital increase from authorized capital



23-Jan-2024 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SPORTTOTAL AG resolves 10% capital increase from authorized capital Cologne, 23 January 2024. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) (the "Company") has today passed a resolution, with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the Company's share capital from currently EUR 30,945,797.00 by up to EUR 3,094,579.00 to up to EUR 34,040,376.00 by issuing up to 3,094,579 new ordinary bearer shares in the Company, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital and with full dividend entitlement from 1 January 2023 ("New Shares"), against cash capital contributions, making partial use of the existing Authorized Capital 2022/I pursuant to Section 4 (3) of the Company's articles of incorporation ("10% capital increase"). The statutory subscription rights of the Company's shareholders were excluded in accordance with Section 4 (3) Subsection 2 (Subitem 3) of the Company's articles of incorporation in conjunction with Sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). All New Shares will be issued at the lowest issue price of EUR 1.00 and subscribed for at the issue price of EUR 1.00. The New Shares are to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and included in the listing of the Company's existing shares. The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of EUR 3,094,579.00 from the 10% capital increase. The Company intends to utilise the expected net proceeds from the 10% capital increase in particular to expand its streaming business for live sports events based on artificial intelligence (AI).

Contact SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Tel: +49 (0) 221 7 88 77 0

Email: investorrelations@sporttotal.com





End of Inside Information



23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

