Dienstag, 23.01.2024

WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010
PR Newswire
23.01.2024 | 12:55
RTX Reports 2023 Results and Announces 2024 Outlook

RTX delivers 10% sales growth in Q4 and exceeds full year cash flow expectations; expects continued sales and earnings growth in 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth quarter 2023 results and announces 2024 outlook.

Fourth quarter 2023

  • Reported sales of $19.9 billion, up 10 percent versus prior year
  • Adjusted sales* of $19.8 billion, up 10 percent versus prior year
  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.05 included $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments and a $0.05 benefit from restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items
  • Adjusted EPS* of $1.29, up 2 percent versus prior year
  • Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $4.7 billion ; Free cash flow* of $3.9 billion
  • Company backlog of $196 billion ; including $118 billion of commercial and $78 billion of defense
  • Repurchased $10.3 billion of RTX shares

Full year 2023

  • Reported sales of $68.9 billion, up 3 percent versus prior year, reflecting the impact of the previously disclosed Pratt powder metal matter
  • Adjusted sales* of $74.3 billion, up 11 percent versus prior year
  • GAAP EPS of $2.23, down 36 percent versus the prior year, reflecting the impact of the previously disclosed Pratt powder metal matter
  • Adjusted EPS* of $5.06, up 6 percent versus the prior year
  • Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $7.9 billion ; Free cash flow* of $5.5 billion
  • Achieved approximately $295 million of incremental RTX gross synergies
  • Repurchased $12.9 billion of RTX shares

Outlook for full year 2024

  • Sales of $78.0 - $79.0 billion
  • Adjusted EPS* of $5.25 - $5.40
  • Free cash flow* of approximately $5.7 billion

2025 RTX financial commitments

  • Updates 2020 to 2025 adjusted annual sales* growth to 5.5 to 6.0 percent1, down from 6.0 to 7.0 percent
  • Updates 2020 to 2025 adjusted segment margin* expansion to 500 to 550 basis points1, down from 550 to 650 basis points
  • Reaffirms 2025 free cash flow* commitment of $7.5 billion
  • Reaffirms 2025 capital return commitment of $36 to $37 billion through 2025

"RTX reported solid full-year results, delivering 11 percent organic sales* growth and $5.5 billion in free cash flow* for the year, exceeding our expectations" said RTX Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes . "Across our portfolio, we supported the continued recovery in commercial aerospace and provided critical platforms and advanced technologies to our customers, achieving $95 billion in new awards and ending the year with a record backlog of $196 billion . I am extremely proud of what RTX has been able to accomplish, and I'm even more excited to see the innovations that RTX will deliver in the future."

"RTX is beginning 2024 with strong momentum and we are projecting another year of strong sales growth and continued segment margin expansion," said RTX President and COO Chris Calio . "The financial and operational outlook of our GTF fleet management plans remain consistent from October and continues to be a top priority as we focus on driving performance across all three businesses to support our customers and deliver shareowner value. With the execution of our $10 billion accelerated share repurchase program, we've delivered over $29 billion to shareowners since the merger, achieving significant progress toward our capital return commitment of between $36 - $37 billion through 2025."

Fourth quarter 2023
RTX reported fourth quarter sales of $19.9 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, which included a benefit of $0.1 billion related to a customer settlement. On an adjusted basis, sales* were $19.8 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.05 was up 9 percent versus the prior year, and included $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments, a $0.06 benefit related to a customer settlement and $0.01 of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EPS* of $1.29 was up 2 percent versus the prior year.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners in the fourth quarter of $1.4 billion which included $394 million of acquisition accounting adjustments, a benefit of $87 million related to a customer settlement and $20 million of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted net income* was $1.8 billion, down 6 percent versus prior year as adjusted segment operating profit* growth was more than offset by higher interest expense and tax expense, and lower non-operating pension income. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $4.7 billion . Capital expenditures were $805 million, resulting in free cash flow* of $3.9 billion .

Summary Financial Results - Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareowners



4th Quarter


Twelve Months

($ in millions, except EPS)

2023


2022

% Change


2023


2022

% Change

Reported











Sales

$ 19,927


$ 18,093

10 %


$ 68,920


$ 67,074

3 %

Net Income

$ 1,426


$ 1,422

- %


$ 3,195


$ 5,216

(39) %

EPS

$ 1.05


$ 0.96

9 %


$ 2.23


$ 3.51

(36) %












Adjusted*











Sales

$ 19,824


$ 18,093

10 %


$ 74,305


$ 67,074

11 %

Net Income

$ 1,753


$ 1,868

(6) %


$ 7,263


$ 7,098

2 %

EPS

$ 1.29


$ 1.27

2 %


$ 5.06


$ 4.78

6 %












Operating Cash Flow from
Continuing Operations


$ 4,711


$ 4,628

2 %


$ 7,883


$ 7,168

10 %

Free Cash Flow*


$ 3,906


$ 3,773

4 %


$ 5,468


$ 4,880

12 %

Backlog and Bookings
Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $196 billion, of which $118 billion was from commercial aerospace and $78 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

  • $2.8 billion for GEM-T production at Raytheon
  • $1.3 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon
  • $838 million for F135 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney
  • $443 million for F119 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney
  • $408 million for HACM development at Raytheon
  • $355 million for F100 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney
  • $343 million for StormBreaker production at Raytheon
  • $321 million for Silent Knight production at Raytheon

Segment Results
The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

Collins Aerospace


4th Quarter


Twelve Months

($ in millions)

2023


2022

% Change


2023


2022

% Change

Reported












Sales

$ 7,120


$ 6,231

14 %



$ 26,253


$ 23,052

14 %


Operating Profit

$ 1,126


$ 843

34 %



$ 3,825


$ 2,816

36 %


ROS

15.8 %


13.5 %

230

bps


14.6 %


12.2 %

240

bps













Adjusted*












Sales

$ 7,008


$ 6,231

12 %



$ 26,198


$ 23,052

14 %


Operating Profit

$ 1,035


$ 845

22 %



$ 3,896


$ 3,047

28 %


ROS

14.8 %


13.6 %

120

bps


14.9 %


13.2 %

170

bps

Collins Aerospace had fourth quarter 2023 reported sales of $7,120 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. Reported sales benefited from a customer settlement. The remaining increase in sales was driven by a 23 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, a 17 percent increase in commercial OE, and a 1 percent increase in military. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by strong demand across commercial aerospace end markets, which resulted in higher flight hours and higher OE production rates. The increase in military sales was driven primarily by the timing of deliveries. On an adjusted basis, sales* were up 12 percent versus the prior year.

Collins Aerospace recorded operating profit of $1,126 million, up 34 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume and favorable mix, partially offset by lower commercial OE as drop through on volume was more than offset by higher production costs. Higher R&D expenses were offset by lower SG&A. Reported operating profit included a $112 million benefit from a customer settlement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $1,035 million was up 22 percent versus the prior year.

Pratt & Whitney


4th Quarter


Twelve Months

($ in millions)

2023


2022

% Change


2023


2022

% Change

Reported












Sales

$ 6,439


$ 5,652

14 %



$ 18,296


$ 20,530

(11) %


Operating Profit

$ 382


$ 306

25 %



$ (1,455)


$ 1,075

(235) %


ROS

5.9 %


5.4 %

50

bps


(8.0) %


5.2 %

(1,320)

bps













Adjusted*












Sales

$ 6,439


$ 5,652

14 %



$ 23,697


$ 20,530

15 %


Operating Profit

$ 405


$ 321

26 %



$ 1,688


$ 1,250

35 %


ROS

6.3 %


5.7 %

60

bps


7.1 %


6.1 %

100

bps

Pratt & Whitney had fourth quarter 2023 reported sales of $6,439 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 20 percent increase in commercial OE, an 18 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, and a 4 percent increase in military sales. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher aftermarket volume, higher OE volume and favorable mix. The increase in military sales was driven by higher sustainment volume partially offset by lower material inputs on production programs.

Pratt & Whitney recorded operating profit of $382 million, up 25 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume and favorable commercial OE mix. This was partially offset by higher commercial OE volume, higher production costs, an unfavorable military contract adjustment, and the absence of a benefit from a prior year customer contract adjustment. Higher R&D expenses were offset by lower SG&A. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $405 million was up 26 percent versus the prior year.

Raytheon


4th Quarter


Twelve Months

($ in millions)

2023


2022

% Change


2023


2022

% Change

Reported












Sales

$ 6,886


$ 6,661

3 %



$ 26,350


$ 25,176

5 %


Operating Profit

$ 604


$ 528

14 %



$ 2,379


$ 2,448

(3) %


ROS

8.8 %


7.9 %

90

bps


9.0 %


9.7 %

(70)

bps













Adjusted*












Sales

$ 6,886


$ 6,661

3 %



$ 26,350


$ 25,176

5 %


Operating Profit

$ 618


$ 570

8 %



$ 2,434


$ 2,498

(3) %


ROS

9.0 %


8.6 %

40

bps


9.2 %


9.9 %

(70)

bps

Raytheon had fourth quarter 2023 reported sales of $6,886 million, up 3 percent versus prior year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher volume on advanced technology and air power programs.

Raytheon recorded operating profit of $604 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was driven primarily by higher volume and lower operating expenses, partially offset by unfavorable net program efficiencies. The prior year operating profit also included a charge of $42 million related to a divestiture. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $618 million was up 8 percent versus the prior year.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

Conference Call on the Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
RTX's financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET . The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. The corresponding presentation slides will be available for downloading prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RTX Corporation ("RTX" or "the Company") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP measure

Definition

Adjusted net sales

Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding net significant and/or non-recurring items1 (hereinafter referred to as "net significant and/or non-recurring items").

Organic sales

Organic sales represents the change in consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and net significant and/or non-recurring items.

Adjusted operating
profit (loss) and margin

Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit margin represents adjusted operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted net sales.

Segment operating
profit (loss) and margin

Segment operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure) excluding Acquisition Accounting Adjustments2, the FAS/CAS operating adjustment3, Corporate expenses and other unallocated items, and Eliminations and other. Segment operating profit margin represents segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of segment sales (net sales, excluding Eliminations and other).

Adjusted segment sales

Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure) excluding eliminations and other and net significant and/or non-recurring items.

Adjusted segment
operating profit (loss)
and margin

Adjusted segment operating profit (loss) represents segment operating profit (loss) excluding restructuring costs, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment operating profit margin represents adjusted segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted segment sales (adjusted net sales excluding Eliminations and other).

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items.

Adjusted earnings per
share (EPS)

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTX's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTX's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

1 Net significant and/or non-recurring items represent significant nonoperational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals.


2 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments include the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, the amortization of the property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment acquired through acquisitions, the amortization of customer contractual obligations related to loss making or below market contracts acquired, and goodwill impairment.


3The FAS/CAS operating adjustment represents the difference between the service cost component of our pension and postretirement benefit (PRB) expense under the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) requirements of GAAP and our pension and PRB expense under US Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) primarily related to our Raytheon segment.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures, as described above, generally are not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward- looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide RTX Corporation ("RTX") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid and are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "objectives," "confident," "on track," "designed to" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases (including the accelerated share repurchase program), tax payments and rates, research and development spending, cost savings, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, the Pratt powder metal matter and related matters and activities, including without limitation other engine models that may be impacted, anticipated benefits to RTX of its segment realignment, pending dispositions of Raytheon's Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business and Collins' actuation and flight control business, the merger (the "merger") between United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon") or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions") in 2020, targets and commitments (including for share repurchases or otherwise), and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of changes in economic, capital market and political conditions in the U.S. and globally, such as from the global sanctions and export controls with respect to Russia, and any changes therein, including related to financial market conditions, bank failures and other banking industry disruptions, fluctuations in commodity prices or supply (including energy supply), inflation, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, disruptions in global supply chain and labor markets, and geopolitical risks; (2) risks associated with U.S. government sales, including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a continuing resolution, a government shutdown, the debt ceiling or measures taken to avoid default, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs; (3) risks relating to our performance on our contracts and programs, including our ability to control costs, and our inability to pass some or all costs on fixed price contracts through to the customer; (4) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, and performance of RTX advanced technologies and new products and services and the realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts), as well as the challenges of operating in RTX's highly-competitive industries; (5) risks relating to RTX's reliance on U.S. and non-U.S. suppliers and commodity markets, including the effect of sanctions, delays and disruptions in the delivery of materials and services to RTX or its suppliers and price increases; (6) risks relating to RTX international operations from, among other things, changes in trade policies and implementation of sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, economic conditions, political factors, sales methods, and U.S. or local government regulations; (7) the condition of the aerospace industry; (8) the ability of RTX to attract, train and retain qualified personnel and maintain its culture and high ethical standards, and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world; (9) the scope, nature, timing and challenges of managing acquisitions, investments, divestitures and other transactions, including the realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation, the assumption of liabilities and other risks and incurrence of related costs and expenses, and risks related to completion of announced divestitures;; (10) compliance with legal, environmental, regulatory and other requirements, including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anticorruption requirements, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (11) the outcome of pending, threatened and future legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies, including those related to U.S. government audits and disputes; (12) factors that could impact RTX's ability to engage in desirable capital-raising or strategic transactions, including its credit rating, capital structure, levels of indebtedness and related obligations, capital expenditures and research and development spending, and capital deployment strategy including with respect to share repurchases, and the availability of credit, borrowing costs, credit market conditions, and other factors; (13) uncertainties associated with the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTX of its common stock, including the ability to complete the accelerated share repurchase ("ASR"), the purchase price of the shares acquired pursuant to the ASR agreement, and the timing and duration of the ASR program or declarations of cash dividends, which may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (14) risks relating to realizing expected benefits from, incurring costs for, and successfully managing, the Company's segment realignment effective July 1, 2023, and other RTX strategic initiatives such as cost reduction, restructuring, digital transformation and other operational initiatives; (15) risks of additional tax exposures due to new tax legislation or other developments, in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (16) risks relating to addressing the identified rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain Pratt & Whitney engine parts requiring accelerated removals and inspections of a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM Geared Turbofan (GTF) fleet, including, without limitation, the number and expected timing of shop visits, inspection results and scope of work to be performed, turnaround time, availability of new parts, available capacity at overhaul facilities, outcomes of negotiations with impacted customers, and risks related to other engine models that may be impacted by the powder metal matter, and in each case the timing and costs relating thereto, as well as other issues that could impact RTX product performance, including quality, reliability or durability; (17) risks relating to a RTX product safety failure or other failure affecting RTX's or its customers' or suppliers' products or systems; (18) risks relating to cybersecurity, including cyber-attacks on RTX's information technology infrastructure, products, suppliers, customers and partners, and cybersecurity-related regulations; (19) threats to RTX facilities and personnel, as well as other events outside of RTX's control such as public health crises, damaging weather or other acts of nature; (20) the effect of changes in accounting estimates for our programs on our financial results; (21) the effect of changes in pension and other postretirement plan estimates and assumptions and contributions; (22) risks relating to an impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; (23) the effects of climate change and changing climate-related regulations, customer and market demands, products and technologies; and (24) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions and other internal restructurings as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTX, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTX assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

RTX Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations




Quarter Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net Sales

$ 19,927


$ 18,093


$ 68,920


$ 67,074

Costs and Expenses:









Cost of sales

15,918


14,526


56,831


53,406


Research and development

757


716


2,805


2,711


Selling, general and administrative

1,445


1,389


5,809


5,573


Total Costs and Expenses

18,120


16,631


65,445


61,690

Other income (expense), net

(30)


29


86


120

Operating profit

1,777


1,491


3,561


5,504


Non-service pension income

(446)


(467)


(1,780)


(1,889)


Interest expense, net

488


318


1,505


1,276

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,735


1,640


3,836


6,117


Income tax expense

262


172


456


790

Net income from continuing operations

1,473


1,468


3,380


5,327


Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from continuing
operations

47


46


185


111

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners

1,426


1,422


3,195


5,216

Loss from discontinued operations attributable to common shareowners

-


-


-


(19)

Net income attributable to common shareowners

$ 1,426


$ 1,422


$ 3,195


$ 5,197










Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Basic:









Income from continuing operations

$ 1.05


$ 0.97


$ 2.24


$ 3.54


Loss from discontinued operations

-


-


-


(0.02)


Net income attributable to common shareowners

$ 1.05


$ 0.97


$ 2.24


$ 3.52

Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Diluted:









Income from continuing operations

$ 1.05


$ 0.96


$ 2.23


$ 3.51


Loss from discontinued operations

-


-


-


(0.01)


Net income attributable to common shareowners

$ 1.05


$ 0.96


$ 2.23


$ 3.50










Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:









Basic shares

1,354.9


1,465.5


1,426.0


1,475.5


Diluted shares

1,361.7


1,476.3


1,435.4


1,485.9

RTX Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit (Loss)



Quarter Ended


Twelve Months Ended


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

(dollars in millions)

Reported

Adjusted


Reported

Adjusted


Reported

Adjusted


Reported

Adjusted

Net Sales












Collins Aerospace

$ 7,120

$ 7,008


$ 6,231

$ 6,231


$ 26,253

$ 26,198


$ 23,052

$ 23,052

Pratt & Whitney

6,439

6,439


5,652

5,652


18,296

23,697


20,530

20,530

Raytheon

6,886

6,886


6,661

6,661


26,350

26,350


25,176

25,176

Total segments

20,445

20,333


18,544

18,544


70,899

76,245


68,758

68,758

Eliminations and other

(518)

(509)


(451)

(451)


(1,979)

(1,940)


(1,684)

(1,684)

Consolidated

$ 19,927

$ 19,824


$ 18,093

$ 18,093


$ 68,920

$ 74,305


$ 67,074

$ 67,074













Operating Profit (Loss)












Collins Aerospace

$ 1,126

$ 1,035


$ 843

$ 845


$ 3,825

$ 3,896


$ 2,816

$ 3,047

Pratt & Whitney

382

405


306

321


(1,455)

1,688


1,075

1,250

Raytheon

604

618


528

570


2,379

2,434


2,448

2,498

Total segments

2,112

2,058


1,677

1,736


4,749

8,018


6,339

6,795

Eliminations and other

(8)

1


2

2


(42)

(81)


(23)

(29)

Corporate expenses and other
unallocated items

(110)

(70)


(63)

(45)


(275)

(169)


(318)

(252)

FAS/CAS operating adjustment

282

282


354

354


1,127

1,127


1,399

1,399

Acquisition accounting
adjustments

(499)

-


(479)

-


(1,998)

-


(1,893)

-

Consolidated

$ 1,777

$ 2,271


$ 1,491

$ 2,047


$ 3,561

$ 8,895


$ 5,504

$ 7,913













Segment Operating Profit (Loss) Margin










Collins Aerospace

15.8 %

14.8 %


13.5 %

13.6 %


14.6 %

14.9 %


12.2 %

13.2 %

Pratt & Whitney

5.9 %

6.3 %


5.4 %

5.7 %


(8.0) %

7.1 %


5.2 %

6.1 %

Raytheon

8.8 %

9.0 %


7.9 %

8.6 %


9.0 %

9.2 %


9.7 %

9.9 %

Total segment

10.3 %

10.1 %


9.0 %

9.4 %


6.7 %

10.5 %


9.2 %

9.9 %

RTX Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,587


$ 6,220

Accounts receivable, net

10,838


9,108

Contract assets

12,139


11,534

Inventory, net

11,777


10,617

Other assets, current

7,076


4,964

Total current assets

48,417


42,443

Customer financing assets

2,392


2,603

Fixed assets, net

15,748


15,170

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,638


1,829

Goodwill

53,699


53,840

Intangible assets, net

35,399


36,823

Other assets

4,576


6,156

Total assets

$ 161,869


$ 158,864





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Equity




Short-term borrowings

$ 189


$ 625

Accounts payable

10,698


9,896

Accrued employee compensation

2,491


2,401

Other accrued liabilities

14,917


10,999

Contract liabilities

17,183


14,598

Long-term debt currently due

1,283


595

Total current liabilities

46,761


39,114

Long-term debt

42,355


30,694

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,412


1,586

Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations

2,385


4,807

Other long-term liabilities

7,511


8,449

Total liabilities

100,424


84,650

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

35


36

Shareowners' Equity:




Common stock

37,040


37,911

Treasury stock

(26,977)


(15,530)

Retained earnings

52,154


52,269

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,419)


(2,018)

Total shareowners' equity

59,798


72,632

Noncontrolling interest

1,612


1,546

Total equity

61,410


74,178

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity

$ 161,869


$ 158,864

RTX Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Operating Activities:








Net income from continuing operations

$ 1,473


$ 1,468


$ 3,380


$ 5,327

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash
flows provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

1,059


1,048


4,211


4,108

Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

326


18


(402)


(1,663)

Stock compensation cost

106


102


425


420

Net periodic pension and other postretirement income

(391)


(351)


(1,555)


(1,413)

Change in:








Accounts receivable

(892)


116


(1,805)


437

Contract assets

410


765


(753)


(234)

Inventory

326


(141)


(1,104)


(1,575)

Other current assets

(283)


(443)


(1,161)


(1,027)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

594


777


4,016


2,075

Contract liabilities

1,893


1,130


2,322


846

Other operating activities, net

90


139


309


(133)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations

4,711


4,628


7,883


7,168

Investing Activities:








Capital expenditures

(805)


(855)


(2,415)


(2,288)

Payments on customer financing assets

(34)


(49)


(117)


(150)

Receipts from customer financing assets

88


53


212


179

Investments in businesses

-


-


-


(66)

Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred

-


-


6


94

Increase in other intangible assets

(215)


(169)


(751)


(487)

Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts, net

32


54


14


(205)

Other investing activities, net

(44)


28


12


94

Net cash flows used in investing activities from continuing operations

(978)


(938)


(3,039)


(2,829)

Financing Activities:








Proceeds from long-term debt

9,940


1


12,914


1

Repayment of long-term debt

(403)


(1)


(578)


(3)

Proceeds from bridge loan

10,000


-


10,000


-

Repayment of bridge loan

(10,000)


-


(10,000)


-

Change in commercial paper, net

(997)


(1,549)


(524)


518

Change in other short-term borrowings, net

19


(15)


87


(29)

Dividends paid on common stock

(767)


(791)


(3,239)


(3,128)

Repurchase of common stock

(10,283)


(408)


(12,870)


(2,803)

Other financing activities, net

(127)


(86)


(317)


(415)

Net cash flows used in financing activities from continuing operations

(2,618)


(2,849)


(4,527)


(5,859)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from
continuing operations

14


15


18


(42)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,129


856


335


(1,562)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

5,497


5,435


6,291


7,853

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

6,626


6,291


6,626


6,291

Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets, current and Other assets

39


71


39


71

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,587


$ 6,220


$ 6,587


$ 6,220

RTX Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

2023


2022


2023


2022

Collins Aerospace








Net sales

$ 7,120


$ 6,231


$ 26,253


$ 23,052

Customer litigation matters (5)

112


-


55


-

Adjusted net sales

$ 7,008


$ 6,231


$ 26,198


$ 23,052

Operating profit

$ 1,126


$ 843


$ 3,825


$ 2,816

Restructuring

1


(2)


(71)


(21)

Segment and portfolio transformation costs

(29)


-


(62)


-

Customer litigation matters (5)

119


-


62


-

Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (4)

-


-


-


(141)

Charges associated with disposition of businesses

-


-


-


(69)

Adjusted operating profit

$ 1,035


$ 845


$ 3,896


$ 3,047

Adjusted operating profit margin

14.8 %


13.6 %


14.9 %


13.2 %

Pratt & Whitney








Net sales

$ 6,439


$ 5,652


$ 18,296


$ 20,530

Powder metal charge (1)

-


-


(5,401)


-

Adjusted net sales

$ 6,439


$ 5,652


$ 23,697


$ 20,530

Operating profit (loss)

$ 382


$ 306


$ (1,455)


$ 1,075

Restructuring

(23)


(15)


(74)


(20)

Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (4)

-


-


-


(155)

Charges related to a customer insolvency (2)

-


-


(181)


-

Powder metal charge (1)

-


-


(2,888)


-

Adjusted operating profit

$ 405


$ 321


$ 1,688


$ 1,250

Adjusted operating profit margin

6.3 %


5.7 %


7.1 %


6.1 %

Raytheon








Net sales

$ 6,886


$ 6,661


$ 26,350


$ 25,176

Operating profit

$ 604


$ 528


$ 2,379


$ 2,448

Restructuring

(9)


-


(42)


(8)

Segment and portfolio realignment costs

(5)


-


(13)


-

Charge associated with the divestiture of a non-core business

-


(42)


-


(42)

Adjusted operating profit

$ 618


$ 570


$ 2,434


$ 2,498

Adjusted operating profit margin

9.0 %


8.6 %


9.2 %


9.9 %

Eliminations and Other








Net sales

$ (518)


$ (451)


$ (1,979)


$ (1,684)

Prior year impact from R&D capitalization IRS notice(3)

(9)


-


(39)


-

Adjusted net sales

$ (509)


$ (451)


$ (1,940)


$ (1,684)

Operating loss

$ (8)


$ 2


$ (42)


$ (23)

Gain on sale of land

-


-


68


-

Charges related to a customer insolvency (2)

-


-


10


-

Prior year impact from R&D capitalization IRS notice(3)

(9)


-


(39)


-

Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (4)

-


-


-


6

Adjusted operating loss

$ 1


$ 2


$ (81)


$ (29)

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items








Operating loss

$ (110)


$ (63)


$ (275)


$ (318)

Restructuring

(13)


(18)


(59)


(66)

Segment and portfolio transformation costs

(11)


-


(31)


-

Adjustments related to expiration of tax statute of limitations

(16)


-


(16)


-

Adjusted operating loss

$ (70)


$ (45)


$ (169)


$ (252)

FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment








Operating profit

$ 282


$ 354


$ 1,127


$ 1,399

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments








Operating loss

$ (499)


$ (479)


$ (1,998)


$ (1,893)

Acquisition accounting adjustments

(499)


(479)


(1,998)


(1,893)

Adjusted operating profit

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

RTX Consolidated








Net sales

$ 19,927


$ 18,093


$ 68,920


$ 67,074

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Net sales
above(1,3,4)

103


-


(5,385)


-

Adjusted net sales

$ 19,824


$ 18,093


$ 74,305


$ 67,074

Operating profit (loss)

$ 1,777


$ 1,491


$ 3,561


$ 5,504

Restructuring

(44)


(35)


(246)


(115)

Acquisition accounting adjustments

(499)


(479)


(1,998)


(1,893)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit
(loss) above(1, 2, 3, 4,5)

49


(42)


(3,090)


(401)

Adjusted operating profit

$ 2,271


$ 2,047


$ 8,895


$ 7,913

(1)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $2.9 billion related to the Pratt powder metal matter during the third quarter of 2023. The charge is reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a reduction of sales of $5.4 billion which was partially offset by a net reduction of cost of sales of $2.5 billion primarily representing our partners' 49% share of this charge. The charge includes the Company's current best estimate of expected customer compensation for the estimated duration of the disruption as well as the third quarter Estimate-at-Completion (EAC) adjustment impact of this matter to Pratt & Whitney's long-term maintenance contracts. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the powder metal matter, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than those related to the powder metal matter and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(2)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to a customer insolvency during the second quarter of 2023. The charge primarily relates to Contract assets and Customer financing assets exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the charge is considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(3)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $9 million and $39 million, respectively and a tax expense increase of $5 million and $13 million, respectively related to the 2022 impact resulting from the September 8, 2023 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Treasury issued Notice 2023-63 ("IRS notice") related to the capitalization of research and experimental expenditures for tax purposes. In December 2023, the IRS issued Notice 2024-12 and Revenue Procedure 2024-9 providing clarifications to Notice 2023-63. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the IRS notice and represent the impact to the prior year, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the tax law change and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(4)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(5)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net sales benefit of $112 million and $55 million, respectively and a corresponding net operating profit net benefit of $119 million and $62 million, respectively, related to the settlement of two customer litigation matters at Collins. Management has determined that the nature and significance of these settlements are considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

2023


2022


2023


2022

Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners

$ 1,426


$ 1,422


$ 3,195


$ 5,216

Total Restructuring

(44)


(35)


(246)


(115)

Total Acquisition accounting adjustments

(499)


(479)


(1,998)


(1,893)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit (1, 2, 3, 4,5)

49


(42)


(3,090)


(401)

Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Non-service Pension Income








Non-service pension restructuring

(2)


(7)


(4)


(2)

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest Expense, Net








Customer litigation matters (5)

1


-


1


-

Adjustments related to expiration of tax statute of limitations

10


-


10


-

Tax effect of restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items above

99


117


1,191


518

Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Income Tax Expense (Benefit)








Adjustments related to expiration of tax statute of limitations

61


-


61


-

Prior year impact from R&D capitalization IRS notice (3)

(5)


-


(13)


-

Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Noncontrolling Interest








Noncontrolling interest share of customer litigation matters (5)

3


-


3


-

Noncontrolling interest share of customer insolvency charges (2)

-


-


17


-

Noncontrolling interest share of certain Russia sanction charges (4)

-


-


-


11

Less: Impact on net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners

(327)


(446)


(4,068)


(1,882)

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners

$ 1,753


$ 1,868


$ 7,263


$ 7,098









Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.05


$ 0.96


$ 2.23


$ 3.51

Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share

(0.24)


(0.31)


(2.83)


(1.27)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.29


$ 1.27


$ 5.06


$ 4.78









Effective Tax Rate

15.1 %


10.5 %


11.9 %


12.9 %

Impact on Effective Tax Rate

(3.7) %


(2.6) %


(6.6) %


(2.4) %

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

18.8 %


13.1 %


18.5 %


15.3 %

(1)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $2.9 billion related to the Pratt powder metal matter during the third quarter of 2023. The charge is reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a reduction of sales of $5.4 billion which was partially offset by a net reduction of cost of sales of $2.5 billion primarily representing our partners' 49% share of this charge. The charge includes the Company's current best estimate of expected customer compensation for the estimated duration of the disruption as well as the third quarter Estimate-at-Completion (EAC) adjustment impact of this matter to Pratt & Whitney's long-term maintenance contracts. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the powder metal matter, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than those related to the powder metal matter and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(2)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to a customer insolvency during the second quarter of 2023. The charge primarily relates to Contract assets and Customer financing assets exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the charge is considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(3)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $9 million and $39 million, respectively and a tax expense increase of $5 million and $13 million, respectively related to the 2022 impact resulting from the September 8, 2023 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Treasury issued Notice 2023-63 ("IRS notice") related to the capitalization of research and experimental expenditures for tax purposes. In December 2023, the IRS issued Notice 2024-12 and Revenue Procedure 2024-9 providing clarifications to Notice 2023-63. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the IRS notice and represent the impact to the prior year, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the tax law change and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(4)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(5)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net sales benefit of $112 million and $55 million, respectively and a corresponding net operating profit net benefit of $119 million and $62 million, respectively, related to the settlement of two customer litigation matters at Collins. Management has determined that the nature and significance of these settlements are considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Segment Operating Profit Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net Sales

$ 19,927


$ 18,093


$ 68,920


$ 67,074

Reconciliation to segment net sales:








Eliminations and other

518


451


1,979


1,684

Segment Net Sales

$ 20,445


$ 18,544


$ 70,899


$ 68,758

Reconciliation to adjusted segment net sales:








Net significant and/or non-recurring items (1, 3, 5)

112


-


(5,346)


-

Adjusted Segment Net Sales

$ 20,333


$ 18,544


$ 76,245


$ 68,758









Operating Profit

$ 1,777


$ 1,491


$ 3,561


$ 5,504

Operating Profit Margin

8.9 %


8.2 %


5.2 %


8.2 %

Reconciliation to segment operating profit:








Eliminations and other

8


(2)


42


23

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items

110


63


275


318

FAS/CAS operating adjustment

(282)


(354)


(1,127)


(1,399)

Acquisition accounting adjustments

499


479


1,998


1,893

Segment Operating Profit

$ 2,112


$ 1,677


$ 4,749


$ 6,339

Segment Operating Profit Margin

10.3 %


9.0 %


6.7 %


9.2 %

Reconciliation to adjusted segment operating profit:








Restructuring

(31)


(17)


(187)


(49)

Net significant and/or non-recurring items (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

85


(42)


(3,082)


(407)

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit

$ 2,058


$ 1,736


$ 8,018


$ 6,795

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin

10.1 %


9.4 %


10.5 %


9.9 %

(1)

Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $2.9 billion related to the Pratt powder metal matter during the third quarter of 2023. The charge is reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a reduction of sales of $5.4 billion which was partially offset by a net reduction of cost of sales of $2.5 billion primarily representing our partners' 49% share of this charge. The charge includes the Company's current best estimate of expected customer compensation for the estimated duration of the disruption as well as the third quarter Estimate-at-Completion (EAC) adjustment impact of this matter to Pratt & Whitney's long-term maintenance contracts. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the powder metal matter, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than those related to the powder metal matter and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(2)

Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to a customer insolvency during the second quarter of 2023. The charge primarily relates to Contract assets and Customer financing assets exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the charge is considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(3)

Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $9 million and $39 million, respectively and a tax expense increase of $5 million and $13 million, respectively related to the 2022 impact resulting from the September 8, 2023 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Treasury issued Notice 2023-63 ("IRS notice") related to the capitalization of research and experimental expenditures for tax purposes. In December 2023, the IRS issued Notice 2024-12 and Revenue Procedure 2024-9 providing clarifications to Notice 2023-63. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the IRS notice and represent the impact to the prior year, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the tax law change and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(4)

Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

(5)

Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net sales benefit of $112 million and $55 million, respectively and a corresponding net operating profit net benefit of $119 million and $62 million, respectively, related to the settlement of two customer litigation matters at Collins. Management has determined that the nature and significance of these settlements are considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended December 31,


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2023


2022

Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 4,711


$ 4,628

Capital expenditures

(805)


(855)

Free cash flow

$ 3,906


$ 3,773






Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2023


2022

Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 7,883


$ 7,168

Capital expenditures

(2,415)


(2,288)

Free cash flow

$ 5,468


$ 4,880

*Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations and expected cash flow from operations) is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of items for exclusion from the GAAP measure (such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures and other structural changes). We are unable to address the probable significance of this information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future GAAP results. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

1 2020 - 2025 sales growth and segment margin expansion have been adjusted for certain completed and planned announced divestitures.

Media Contact
202.384.2474

Investor Contact
781.522.5123

SOURCE RTX

