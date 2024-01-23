

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Tuesday announced partnership with ophthalmology group, SharpeVision to provide EVO ICL lenses to all qualified patients in SharpeVision clinics.



STAAR Surgical makes the EVO family of Implantable Collamer Lenses (EVO ICL) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia.



At the initial stage, 1,000 ICL units per annum will be purchased, about 25% of SharpeVision's refractive procedure volume.



The companies also plan to increase awareness of EVO ICL by marketing and education activities.



'Given the outstanding outcomes, EVO ICL is now my first recommendation for patients seeking refractive vision correction,' said Matthew Sharpe, founder and surgeon, SharpeVision.



