NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2023. "Johnson & Johnson's full year 2023 results reflect the breadth and competitiveness of our business and our relentless focus on delivering for patients," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have entered 2024 from a position of strength, and I am confident in our ability to lead the next wave of health innovation."
Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.
Overall Financial Results
Q4
Full Year
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Reported Sales
$21,395
$19,939
7.3%
$85,159
$79,990
6.5%
Net Earnings
$4,132
$3,227
28.0%
$13,326
$16,370
(18.6)%
EPS (diluted)
$1.70
$1.22
39.3%
$5.20
$6.14
(15.3)%
Q4
Full Year
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
7.2%
7.4%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
5.7%
5.9%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$5,562
$5,432
2.4%
$25,409
$23,796
6.8%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.29
$2.05
11.7%
$9.92
$8.93
11.1%
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: Values may have been rounded
Regional Sales Results
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$12,009
$10,820
11.0%
11.0
-
8.8
International
9,386
9,119
2.9
2.7
0.2
2.1
Worldwide
$21,395
$19,939
7.3%
7.2
0.1
5.7
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$46,444
$41,981
10.6%
10.6
-
8.2
International
38,715
38,009
1.9
3.8
(1.9)
3.4
Worldwide
$85,159
$79,990
6.5%
7.4
(0.9)
5.9
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
Segment Sales Results
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted Operational1,3
Innovative Medicine
$13,722
$13,163
4.2%
4.0
0.2
4.0
MedTech
7,673
6,776
13.3
13.4
(0.1)
9.1
Worldwide
$21,395
$19,939
7.3%
7.2
0.1
5.7
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted Operational1,3
Innovative Medicine
$54,759
$52,563
4.2%
4.8
(0.6)
4.9
MedTech
30,400
27,427
10.8
12.4
(1.6)
7.8
Worldwide
$85,159
$79,990
6.5%
7.4
(0.9)
5.9
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: The Innovative Medicine segment was previously referred to as the Pharmaceutical segment
Values may have been rounded
Full Year 2023 Segment Commentary:
Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency. Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales, excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, grew 7.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) in Other Oncology, and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab) and TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology. Including the COVID-19 Vaccine, Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 4.8%*.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 12.4%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.7%. MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 7.8%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, and biosurgery in Advanced Surgery.
Notable New Announcements in the Quarter:
The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine, MedTech, www.factsabouttalc.com, www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LLTManagementInformation.com.
Regulatory
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Grants Full Approval for BALVERSA to Treat Locally
Advanced or Metastatic Bladder Cancer with Select Genetic Alterations1
Press Release
Biosense Webster Announces Regulatory Approval of VARIPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) Platform in Japan1
Press Release
Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency Seeking Approval of Lazertinib, in combination with RYBREVANT (amivantamab), for the First-Line Treatment of Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application and New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Lazertinib for the Treatment of Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson's Investigational TAR-200 Granted U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Treatment of High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Press Release
Janssen Submits Application to the European Medicines Agency for RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in Combination with Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Advanced EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer After Failure of Prior Therapy
Press Release
Janssen Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Who Progressed on or after Osimertinib
Press Release
MONARCH Platform for Bronchoscopy Receives Regulatory License for China
Press Release
Data Release
Johnson & Johnson highlights its preeminent leadership in hematology through differentiated blood cancer portfolio and pipeline with new clinical and real-world data at ASH
Press Release
New Real-World Data Show TREMFYA (guselkumab) Was Associated With Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes for Adults Living With Active Psoriatic Arthritis
Press Release
Phase 2 Nipocalimab Data Establish Proof of Mechanism in Adults Living with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, Supporting its Progression into a Combination Study
Press Release
New Biosense Webster QDOT MICRO Catheter Data Demonstrate Very High-Power, Short-Duration Ablations Improved Quality of Life and Reduced Healthcare Utilization for AFib Patients
Press Release
New Phase 3 TREMFYA (guselkumab) Results in Ulcerative Colitis Show a 77 Percent Overall Clinical Response Rate and Early Symptom Improvement
Press Release
Janssen Aims to Define New Standards of Care in the Treatment of Solid Tumor Cancers with Transformative Data Planned for Presentation at ESMO
Press Release
Product Launch
Ethicon Introduces ETHIZIA Hemostatic Sealing Patch, Clinically Proven to Stop Disruptive Bleeding
Press Release
Other
Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Ambrx, Advancing Next Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates to Transform the Treatment of Cancer1
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Announces Key Drivers for Long-Term Competitive Growth at Enterprise Business Review
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Names Eugene A. Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Advocate Health, to its Board of Directors
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson MedTech Acquires Laminar, Inc.
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson MedTech Provides Details and Timeline for General Surgery Robot
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Announces Departure of Ashley McEvoy, Tim Schmid Named Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman of MedTech
Press Release
1 Subsequent to the quarter
Full-Year 2024 Guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
January 2024
December 2023
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
5.0% - 6.0% / 5.5%
Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$88.2B - $89.0B / $88.6B
5.0% - 6.0% / 5.5%
5.0% - 6.0% / 5.5%
Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$87.8B - $88.6B / $88.2B
4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.55 - $10.75 / $10.65
6.4% - 8.4% / 7.4%
$10.55 - $10.75 / $10.65
7.3% Mid-point
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.55 - $10.75 / $10.65
6.4% - 8.4% / 7.4%
Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)6
~2,435 million
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
|2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2024 = $1.09 and December 2023 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)
|4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
|6
Full Year 2024 Projected Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) reflects impact from the Kenvue exchange offer
Note: Percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
Webcast Information:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
About Johnson & Johnson:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Note to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|TWELVE MONTHS
|Percent Change
|Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Innovative Medicine (1,2)
|U.S.
8,079
7,375
9.5
9.5
-
31,169
28,604
9.0
9.0
-
|International
5,643
5,788
(2.5
)
(3.1
)
0.6
23,590
23,959
(1.5
)
(0.2
)
(1.3
)
13,722
13,163
4.2
4.0
0.2
54,759
52,563
4.2
4.8
(0.6
)
|Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1,2)
|U.S.
8,079
7,375
9.5
9.5
-
31,169
28,484
9.4
9.4
-
|International
5,599
5,099
9.8
9.4
0.4
22,473
21,900
2.6
4.3
(1.7
)
13,678
12,474
9.7
9.5
0.2
53,642
50,384
6.5
7.2
(0.7
)
|MedTech
|U.S.
3,930
3,445
14.1
14.1
-
15,275
13,377
14.2
14.2
-
|International
3,743
3,331
12.4
12.8
(0.4
)
15,125
14,050
7.7
10.6
(2.9
)
7,673
6,776
13.3
13.4
(0.1
)
30,400
27,427
10.8
12.4
(1.6
)
|U.S.
12,009
10,820
11.0
11.0
-
46,444
41,981
10.6
10.6
-
|International
9,386
9,119
2.9
2.7
0.2
38,715
38,009
1.9
3.8
(1.9
)
|Worldwide
21,395
19,939
7.3
7.2
0.1
85,159
79,990
6.5
7.4
(0.9
)
|U.S.
12,009
10,820
11.0
11.0
-
46,444
41,861
10.9
10.9
-
|International
9,342
8,430
10.8
10.7
0.1
37,598
35,950
4.6
6.7
(2.1
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
21,351
19,250
10.9
%
10.9
0.0
$
84,042
77,811
8.0
%
9.0
(1.0
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule
|(2) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|TWELVE MONTHS
|Percent Change
|Percent Change
2023
2022
|Total
|Operations
|Currency
2023
2022
|Total
|Operations
|Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
12,009
10,820
11.0
%
11.0
-
$
46,444
41,981
10.6
%
10.6
-
|Europe
4,962
5,124
(3.2
)
(5.8
)
2.6
20,410
20,664
(1.2
)
(2.2
)
1.0
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,166
1,024
14.0
18.1
(4.1
)
4,549
4,108
10.7
15.8
(5.1
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,258
2,971
9.7
12.1
(2.4
)
13,756
13,237
3.9
9.5
(5.6
)
|International
9,386
9,119
2.9
2.7
0.2
38,715
38,009
1.9
3.8
(1.9
)
|Worldwide
$
21,395
19,939
7.3
%
7.2
0.1
$
85,159
79,990
6.5
%
7.4
(0.9
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|FOURTH QUARTER
2023
2022
|Percent
Percent
Percent
|Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
|(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
21,395
100.0
$
19,939
100.0
7.3
|Cost of products sold
6,798
31.8
6,084
30.5
11.7
|Gross Profit
14,597
68.2
13,855
69.5
5.4
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,810
27.1
5,339
26.8
8.8
|Research and development expense
4,480
20.9
3,710
18.6
20.8
|In-process research and development impairments
58
0.3
173
0.8
|Interest (income) expense, net
(212
)
(1.0)
(77
)
(0.4)
|Other (income) expense, net
(421
)
(2.0)
795
4.0
|Restructuring
56
0.3
75
0.4
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
4,826
22.6
3,840
19.3
25.7
|Provision for taxes on income
694
3.3
613
3.1
13.2
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
4,132
19.3
$
3,227
16.2
28.0
|Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
(83
)
293
|Net earnings
$
4,049
$
3,520
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
1.70
$
1.22
39.3
|Net earnings/(loss) per share (Basic/Diluted) from Discontinued Operations*
$
(0.03
)
$
0.11
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,430.7
2,650.1
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
14.4
%
16.0
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
6,237
29.2
$
6,482
32.5
(3.8)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
5,562
26.0
$
5,432
27.2
2.4
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
2.29
$
2.05
11.7
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
10.8
%
16.2
%
|* Basic shares of 2,407.2 are used to calculate loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 as use of diluted shares when in a loss position would be anti-dilutive.
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|TWELVE MONTHS
2023
2022
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
85,159
100.0
$
79,990
100.0
6.5
|Cost of products sold
26,553
31.2
24,596
30.7
8.0
|Gross Profit
58,606
68.8
55,394
69.3
5.8
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
21,512
25.2
20,246
25.3
6.3
|Research and development expense
15,085
17.7
14,135
17.7
6.7
|In-process research and development impairments
313
0.4
783
1.0
|Interest (income) expense, net
(489)
(0.6)
(214)
(0.3)
|Other (income) expense, net
6,634
7.8
810
1.0
|Restructuring
489
0.6
275
0.4
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
15,062
17.7
19,359
24.2
(22.2)
|Provision for taxes on income
1,736
2.1
2,989
3.7
(41.9)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
13,326
15.6
$
16,370
20.5
(18.6)
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
21,827
1,571
|Net earnings
$
35,153
$
17,941
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
5.20
$
6.14
(15.3)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
8.52
$
0.59
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,560.4
2,663.9
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
11.5
%
15.4
%
|Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
29,811
35.0
$
27,973
35.0
6.6
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
25,409
29.8
$
23,796
29.7
6.8
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
9.92
$
8.93
11.1
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
14.8
%
14.9
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Fourth Quarter
|Twelve Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported
$4,132
$3,227
$13,326
$16,370
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Litigation related
166
262
7,152
866
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,148
977
4,532
3,944
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1
10
821
663
1,474
|Restructuring related 2
139
119
798
372
|Medical Device Regulation 3
88
88
311
296
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
237
196
339
196
|(Gains)/losses on securities
(435)
6
641
690
|IPR&D impairments
58
173
313
783
|Other
-
-
-
(7)
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
75
(394)
(2,694)
(1,294)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
(56)
(43)
28
106
|Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax
$5,562
$5,432
$25,409
$23,796
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,430.7
2,650.1
2,560.4
2,663.9
|Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$2.29
$2.05
$9.92
$8.93
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$2.28
$9.89
Notes:
|1
COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments.
|2
In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expenses of $55 million in the quarter ($479 million Q4 YTD) include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments.
In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $84 million in the quarter ($319 million Q4 YTD) primarily includes inventory and instrument reserves related to the market and product exits.
|3
European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024.
|4
The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|FOURTH QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
4.2%
13.3%
7.3%
|U.S.
9.5%
14.1%
11.0%
|International
(2.5)%
12.4%
2.9%
|WW Currency
0.2
(0.1)
0.1
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
0.6
(0.4)
0.2
|WW Operational
4.0%
13.4%
7.2%
|U.S.
9.5%
14.1%
11.0%
|International
(3.1)%
12.8%
2.7%
|Abiomed
(4.5)
(1.6)
|U.S.
(7.2)
(2.3)
|International
(1.9)
(0.7)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.0
0.2
0.1
|U.S.
0.0
0.3
0.1
|International
0.1
0.1
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational
4.0%
9.1%
5.7%
|U.S.
9.5%
7.2%
8.8%
|International
(3.0)%
11.0%
2.1%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|TWELVE MONTHS 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
|Segments
Innovative Medicine
MedTech
Total
|WW As Reported
4.2%
10.8%
6.5%
|U.S.
9.0%
14.2%
10.6%
|International
(1.5)%
7.7%
1.9%
|WW Currency
(0.6)
(1.6)
(0.9)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(1.3)
(2.9)
(1.9)
|WW Operational
4.8%
12.4%
7.4%
|U.S.
9.0%
14.2%
10.6%
|International
(0.2)%
10.6%
3.8%
|Abiomed
(4.7)
(1.6)
|U.S.
(7.7)
(2.5)
|International
(1.7)
(0.6)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.1
0.1
0.1
|U.S.
0.0
0.1
0.1
|International
0.2
0.1
0.2
|WW Adjusted Operational
4.9%
7.8%
5.9%
|U.S.
9.0%
6.6%
8.2%
|International
0.0%
9.0%
3.4%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
|INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2,3,4)
2023
2022
|Reported
|Operational (1)
|Currency
2023
2022
|Reported
|Operational (1)
|Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
$3,033
2,805
8.1%
8.1%
-
$
11,539
11,036
4.6%
4.6%
-
|Intl
1,562
1,312
19.0%
17.7%
1.3%
6,513
5,899
10.4%
12.0%
-1.6%
|WW
4,595
4,118
11.6%
11.2%
0.4%
18,052
16,935
6.6%
7.1%
-0.5%
|REMICADE
|US
294
318
-7.4%
-7.4%
-
1,143
1,417
-19.3%
-19.3%
-
|US Exports (5)
35
41
-15.1%
-15.1%
-
147
204
-28.0%
-28.0%
-
|Intl
100
116
-13.4%
-12.4%
-1.0%
549
722
-23.9%
-21.3%
-2.6%
|WW
429
475
-9.6%
-9.4%
-0.2%
1,839
2,343
-21.5%
-20.7%
-0.8%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
258
280
-7.8%
-7.8%
-
1,124
1,166
-3.6%
-3.6%
-
|Intl
244
220
10.1%
11.8%
-1.7%
1,073
1,017
5.4%
9.3%
-3.9%
|WW
502
501
0.1%
0.8%
-0.7%
2,197
2,184
0.6%
2.4%
-1.8%
|STELARA
|US
1,786
1,621
10.1%
10.1%
-
6,966
6,388
9.0%
9.0%
-
|Intl
967
764
26.4%
23.9%
2.5%
3,892
3,335
16.7%
17.4%
-0.7%
|WW
2,753
2,386
15.3%
14.5%
0.8%
10,858
9,723
11.7%
11.9%
-0.2%
|TREMFYA
|US
657
541
21.6%
21.6%
-
2,147
1,844
16.5%
16.5%
-
|Intl
252
211
19.4%
17.8%
1.6%
999
824
21.2%
22.4%
-1.2%
|WW
910
752
21.0%
20.5%
0.5%
3,147
2,668
17.9%
18.3%
-0.4%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
2
3
-22.8%
-22.8%
-
11
17
-33.8%
-33.8%
-
|Intl
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|WW
2
3
-22.8%
-22.8%
-
11
17
-33.8%
-33.8%
-
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
353
414
-14.6%
-14.6%
-
1,500
1,680
-10.7%
-10.7%
-
|Intl
498
1,127
-55.8%
-58.2%
2.4%
2,918
3,769
-22.6%
-23.9%
1.3%
|WW
852
1,540
-44.7%
-46.5%
1.8%
4,418
5,449
-18.9%
-19.8%
0.9%
|COVID-19 VACCINE
|US
0
0
-
-
-
0
120
|*
|*
-
|Intl
44
689
-93.7%
-95.2%
1.5%
1,117
2,059
-45.8%
-47.2%
1.4%
|WW
44
689
-93.7%
-95.2%
1.5%
1,117
2,179
-48.8%
-50.1%
1.3%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
9
9
-12.4%
-12.4%
-
35
36
-3.7%
-3.7%
-
|Intl
299
281
6.4%
1.5%
4.9%
1,115
972
14.8%
12.1%
2.7%
|WW
307
290
5.8%
1.0%
4.8%
1,150
1,008
14.1%
11.5%
2.6%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
341
398
-14.4%
-14.4%
-
1,446
1,494
-3.2%
-3.2%
-
|Intl
98
95
3.1%
-0.8%
3.9%
408
449
-9.2%
-10.4%
1.2%
|WW
439
493
-11.0%
-11.8%
0.8%
1,854
1,943
-4.6%
-4.9%
0.3%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
4
6
-30.4%
-30.4%
-
19
30
-34.5%
-34.5%
-
|Intl
58
61
-5.6%
-4.9%
-0.7%
278
289
-3.8%
-0.4%
-3.4%
|WW
62
67
-7.8%
-7.1%
-0.7%
297
318
-6.7%
-3.6%
-3.1%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
1,022
912
12.1%
12.1%
-
4,065
3,570
13.9%
13.9%
-
|Intl
780
825
-5.5%
-2.0%
-3.5%
3,076
3,323
-7.5%
-3.7%
-3.8%
|WW
1,801
1,737
3.7%
5.4%
-1.7%
7,140
6,893
3.6%
5.4%
-1.8%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
39
37
5.7%
5.7%
-
230
151
52.5%
52.5%
-
|Intl
142
131
7.9%
9.2%
-1.3%
554
493
12.2%
16.4%
-4.2%
|WW
180
168
7.4%
8.5%
-1.1%
783
644
21.6%
24.9%
-3.3%
|INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
733
678
8.0%
8.0%
-
2,897
2,714
6.7%
6.7%
-
|Intl
278
329
-15.5%
-15.7%
0.2%
1,218
1,426
-14.6%
-12.8%
-1.8%
|WW
1,011
1,008
0.3%
0.3%
0.0%
4,115
4,140
-0.6%
0.0%
-0.6%
|SPRAVATO
|US
180
105
72.3%
72.3%
-
589
328
79.7%
79.7%
-
|Intl
26
14
87.1%
83.4%
3.7%
100
46
|*
|*
|*
|WW
206
119
74.1%
73.6%
0.5%
689
374
84.1%
84.0%
0.1%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
71
91
-23.0%
-23.0%
-
349
376
-7.3%
-7.3%
-
|Intl
334
351
-5.0%
3.2%
-8.2%
1,204
1,358
-11.3%
-5.4%
-5.9%
|WW
404
442
-8.7%
-2.3%
-6.4%
1,553
1,734
-10.4%
-5.9%
-4.5%
|ONCOLOGY
|US
2,285
1,857
23.0%
23.0%
-
8,462
6,930
22.1%
22.1%
-
|Intl
2,334
2,069
12.8%
12.0%
0.8%
9,199
9,052
1.6%
2.9%
-1.3%
|WW
4,618
3,927
17.6%
17.2%
0.4%
17,661
15,983
10.5%
11.2%
-0.7%
|CARVYKTI
|US
145
54
|*
|*
-
469
133
|*
|*
-
|Intl
13
-
|*
|*
-
30
-
|*
|*
-
|WW
159
54
|*
|*
*
500
133
|*
|*
|*
|DARZALEX
|US
1,395
1,139
22.5%
22.5%
-
5,277
4,210
25.4%
25.4%
-
|Intl
1,155
944
22.3%
21.8%
0.5%
4,467
3,767
18.6%
20.2%
-1.6%
|WW
2,550
2,083
22.4%
22.2%
0.2%
9,744
7,977
22.2%
22.9%
-0.7%
|ERLEADA
|US
287
275
4.4%
4.4%
-
1,065
968
10.0%
10.0%
-
|Intl
361
266
35.6%
34.0%
1.6%
1,322
913
44.8%
46.0%
-1.2%
|WW
647
541
19.8%
19.0%
0.8%
2,387
1,881
26.9%
27.5%
-0.6%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
255
318
-19.8%
-19.8%
-
1,051
1,390
-24.4%
-24.4%
-
|Intl
533
547
-2.6%
-3.8%
1.2%
2,214
2,394
-7.5%
-6.7%
-0.8%
|WW
788
866
-8.9%
-9.7%
0.8%
3,264
3,784
-13.7%
-13.2%
-0.5%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
9
20
-52.0%
-52.0%
-
50
74
-32.1%
-32.1%
-
|Intl
191
250
-23.6%
-23.2%
-0.4%
837
1,696
-50.7%
-49.1%
-1.6%
|WW
201
270
-25.6%
-25.3%
-0.3%
887
1,770
-49.9%
-48.4%
-1.5%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
192
52
|*
|*
-
549
156
|*
|*
-
|Intl
82
63
32.2%
28.4%
3.8%
330
283
16.9%
17.0%
-0.1%
|WW
274
114
|*
|*
|*
879
438
|*
|*
|*
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
2023
2022
|Reported
|Operational (1)
|Currency
2023
2022
|Reported
|Operational (1)
|Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
733
610
20.2%
20.2%
-
2,697
2,346
15.0%
15.0%
-
|Intl
282
261
8.6%
10.9%
-2.3%
1,117
1,071
4.3%
8.3%
-4.0%
|WW
1,017
870
16.7%
17.4%
-0.7%
3,815
3,417
11.6%
12.9%
-1.3%
|OPSUMIT
|US
368
305
20.5%
20.5%
-
1,292
1,132
14.1%
14.1%
-
|Intl
169
156
7.9%
8.3%
-0.4%
681
651
4.6%
7.2%
-2.6%
|WW
536
461
16.2%
16.3%
-0.1%
1,973
1,783
10.6%
11.6%
-1.0%
|UPTRAVI
|US
348
280
24.3%
24.3%
-
1,326
1,104
20.1%
20.1%
-
|Intl
70
56
26.4%
31.4%
-5.0%
255
218
17.3%
21.8%
-4.5%
|WW
419
336
24.6%
25.4%
-0.8%
1,582
1,322
19.7%
20.4%
-0.7%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
18
24
-29.4%
-29.4%
-
79
110
-28.6%
-28.6%
-
|Intl
45
48
-9.7%
-3.9%
-5.8%
182
202
-10.3%
-2.9%
-7.4%
|WW
61
73
-16.2%
-12.4%
-3.8%
260
313
-16.7%
-12.0%
-4.7%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
652
776
-15.9%
-15.9%
-
2,906
3,042
-4.5%
-4.5%
-
|Intl
185
194
-4.7%
-6.7%
2.0%
765
845
-9.4%
-9.1%
-0.3%
|WW
837
971
-13.7%
-14.1%
0.4%
3,671
3,887
-5.5%
-5.5%
0.0%
|XARELTO
|US
525
667
-21.2%
-21.2%
-
2,365
2,473
-4.4%
-4.4%
-
|Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|WW
525
667
-21.2%
-21.2%
-
2,365
2,473
-4.4%
-4.4%
-
|OTHER
|US
127
110
15.9%
15.9%
-
541
569
-5.0%
-5.0%
-
|Intl
185
194
-4.7%
-6.7%
2.0%
765
845
-9.4%
-9.1%
-0.3%
|WW
312
304
2.8%
1.5%
1.3%
1,306
1,414
-7.6%
-7.4%
-0.2%
|TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
|US
8,079
7,375
9.5%
9.5%
-
31,169
28,604
9.0%
9.0%
-
|Intl
5,643
5,788
-2.5%
-3.1%
0.6%
23,590
23,959
-1.5%
-0.2%
-1.3%
|WW
$13,722
13,163
4.2%
4.0%
0.2%
$
54,759
52,563
4.2%
4.8%
-0.6%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
|Reported
|Operational (1)
|Currency
|INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
|US
$971
603
61.0%
61.0%
-
$
3,633
2,169
67.5%
67.5%
-
|Intl
698
495
40.8%
41.7%
-0.9%
2,717
2,131
27.5%
31.7%
-4.2%
|WW
1,669
1,098
51.9%
52.3%
-0.4%
6,350
4,300
47.7%
49.8%
-2.1%
|ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
|US
667
547
22.0%
22.0%
-
2,458
2,036
20.7%
20.7%
-
|Intl
572
447
28.0%
29.0%
-1.0%
2,230
1,901
17.3%
21.5%
-4.2%
|WW
1,239
994
24.7%
25.2%
-0.5%
4,688
3,937
19.1%
21.1%
-2.0%
|ABIOMED
|US
276
31
|*
|*
-
1,066
31
|*
|*
-
|Intl
64
-
|*
|*
-
240
-
|*
|*
-
|WW
340
31
|*
|*
-
1,306
31
|*
|*
-
|OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
|US
28
25
8.8%
8.8%
-
109
102
6.7%
6.7%
-
|Intl
61
48
26.5%
27.1%
-0.6%
247
230
7.3%
11.4%
-4.1%
|WW
89
73
20.4%
20.7%
-0.3%
356
332
7.1%
9.9%
-2.8%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|US
1,425
1,385
2.9%
2.9%
-
5,525
5,321
3.8%
3.8%
-
|Intl
843
763
10.5%
8.8%
1.7%
3,417
3,267
4.6%
5.8%
-1.2%
|WW
2,268
2,148
5.6%
5.0%
0.6%
8,942
8,587
4.1%
4.6%
-0.5%
|HIPS
|US
266
250
6.3%
6.3%
-
996
943
5.6%
5.6%
-
|Intl
132
135
-2.0%
-3.9%
1.9%
564
571
-1.2%
-0.1%
-1.1%
|WW
398
385
3.4%
2.7%
0.7%
1,560
1,514
3.0%
3.5%
-0.5%
|KNEES
|US
242
231
4.5%
4.5%
-
896
851
5.3%
5.3%
-
|Intl
144
122
18.1%
15.6%
2.5%
559
508
10.2%
11.1%
-0.9%
|WW
387
354
9.2%
8.4%
0.8%
1,456
1,359
7.1%
7.5%
-0.4%
|TRAUMA
|US
487
470
3.6%
3.6%
-
1,949
1,882
3.6%
3.6%
-
|Intl
255
240
5.9%
4.1%
1.8%
1,030
989
4.1%
4.8%
-0.7%
|WW
741
710
4.4%
3.8%
0.6%
2,979
2,871
3.8%
4.0%
-0.2%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|US
430
434
-0.7%
-0.7%
-
1,684
1,645
2.4%
2.4%
-
|Intl
311
265
17.5%
16.5%
1.0%
1,263
1,198
5.4%
7.3%
-1.9%
|WW
742
699
6.2%
5.8%
0.4%
2,947
2,843
3.7%
4.5%
-0.8%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
2023
2022
|Reported
|Operational (1)
|Currency
2023
2022
|Reported
|Operational (1)
|Currency
|SURGERY
|US
1,047
1,000
4.6%
4.6%
-
4,031
3,897
3.4%
3.4%
-
|Intl
1,484
1,383
7.2%
7.8%
-0.6%
6,006
5,793
3.7%
7.0%
-3.3%
|WW
2,530
2,384
6.1%
6.4%
-0.3%
10,037
9,690
3.6%
5.5%
-1.9%
|ADVANCED
|US
468
456
2.5%
2.5%
-
1,833
1,784
2.8%
2.8%
-
|Intl
698
653
7.0%
7.2%
-0.2%
2,837
2,785
1.9%
5.1%
-3.2%
|WW
1,167
1,109
5.1%
5.2%
-0.1%
4,671
4,569
2.2%
4.2%
-2.0%
|GENERAL
|US
579
544
6.4%
6.4%
-
2,198
2,113
4.0%
4.0%
-
|Intl
785
731
7.4%
8.3%
-0.9%
3,168
3,008
5.3%
8.7%
-3.4%
|WW
1,364
1,275
7.0%
7.5%
-0.5%
5,366
5,121
4.8%
6.8%
-2.0%
|VISION
|US
487
456
6.8%
6.8%
-
2,086
1,990
4.8%
4.8%
-
|Intl
721
689
4.6%
6.4%
-1.8%
2,986
2,859
4.5%
7.9%
-3.4%
|WW
1,208
1,145
5.5%
6.6%
-1.1%
5,072
4,849
4.6%
6.6%
-2.0%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|US
374
343
8.9%
8.9%
-
1,626
1,522
6.8%
6.8%
-
|Intl
508
489
4.2%
7.2%
-3.0%
2,076
2,022
2.7%
7.0%
-4.3%
|WW
882
831
6.1%
7.9%
-1.8%
3,702
3,543
4.5%
6.9%
-2.4%
|SURGICAL
|US
114
113
0.4%
0.4%
-
460
468
-1.8%
-1.8%
-
|Intl
212
200
5.6%
4.7%
0.9%
910
837
8.6%
10.0%
-1.4%
|WW
326
314
3.7%
3.1%
0.6%
1,370
1,306
4.9%
5.8%
-0.9%
|TOTAL MEDTECH
|US
3,930
3,445
14.1%
14.1%
-
15,275
13,377
14.2%
14.2%
-
|Intl
3,743
3,331
12.4%
12.8%
-0.4%
15,125
14,050
7.7%
10.6%
-2.9%
|WW
$7,673
6,776
13.3%
13.4%
-0.1%
$
30,400
27,427
10.8%
12.4%
-1.6%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
(4) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical
(5) Reported as U.S. sales
|Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Millions)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|TWELVE MONTHS
|Percent Change
|Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
|Total
|Operations
|Currency
|Innovative Medicine
|U.S.
$
8,079
7,375
9.5
%
9.5
-
$
31,169
28,604
9.0
%
9.0
-
|International
5,643
5,788
(2.5)
(3.1)
0.6
23,590
23,959
(1.5)
(0.2)
(1.3)
|Worldwide
13,722
13,163
4.2
4.0
0.2
54,759
52,563
4.2
4.8
(0.6)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
-
120
|*
|*
-
|International
44
689
(93.7)
(95.2)
1.5
1,117
2,059
(45.8)
(47.2)
1.4
|Worldwide
44
689
(93.7)
(95.2)
1.5
1,117
2,179
(48.8)
(50.1)
1.3
|Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
8,079
7,375
9.5
9.5
-
31,169
28,484
9.4
9.4
-
|International
5,599
5,099
9.8
9.4
0.4
22,473
21,900
2.6
4.3
(1.7)
|Worldwide
13,678
12,474
9.7
9.5
0.2
53,642
50,384
6.5
7.2
(0.7)
|Worldwide
|U.S.
12,009
10,820
11.0
11.0
-
46,444
41,981
10.6
10.6
-
|International
9,386
9,119
2.9
2.7
0.2
38,715
38,009
1.9
3.8
(1.9)
|Worldwide
21,395
19,939
7.3
7.2
0.1
85,159
79,990
6.5
7.4
(0.9)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
-
120
|*
|*
-
|International
44
689
(93.7)
(95.2)
1.5
1,117
2,059
(45.8)
(47.2)
1.4
|Worldwide
44
689
(93.7)
(95.2)
1.5
1,117
2,179
(48.8)
(50.1)
1.3
|Worldwide
|U.S.
12,009
10,820
11.0
11.0
-
46,444
41,861
10.9
10.9
-
|International
9,342
8,430
10.8
10.7
0.1
37,598
35,950
4.6
6.7
(2.1)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
$
21,351
19,250
10.9
%
10.9
-
$
84,042
77,811
8.0
%
9.0
(1.0)
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q4 QTD - Income Before Tax* and Research & Development Expense by Segment
|Dollars in Millions
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations
|$
4,238
3,223
404
806
184
(189)
4,826
3,840
|% to Sales
30.9%
24.5%
5.3%
11.9%
0.9%
-0.9%
22.6%
19.3%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
747
717
401
260
-
-
1,148
977
|In-process research and development impairments
-
173
58
-
-
-
58
173
|Litigation related
17
76
149
136
-
50
166
262
|Loss/(gain) on securities
(112)
23
(59)
(17)
(264)
-
(435)
6
|Restructuring related
55
31
84
88
-
-
139
119
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
175
(104)
62
300
-
-
237
196
|Medical Device Regulation
-
-
88
88
-
-
88
88
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
10
821
-
-
-
-
10
821
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations
|$
5,130
4,960
1,187
1,661
(80)
(139)
6,237
6,482
|% to Sales
37.4%
37.7%
15.5%
24.5%
-0.4%
-0.7%
29.2%
32.5%
|*Estimated as of 1/23/2024
|As Reported Research and Development Expense
|$
3,357
3,070
1,123
640
4,480
3,710
|% to Sales
24.5%
23.3%
14.6%
9.4%
20.9%
18.6%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q4 YTD - Income Before Tax* and Research & Development Expense by Segment
|Dollars in Millions
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations
|$
18,246
15,647
4,669
4,447
(7,853)
(735)
15,062
19,359
|% to Sales
33.3%
29.8%
15.4%
16.2%
-9.2%
-0.9%
17.7%
24.2%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
2,983
2,911
1,549
1,033
-
-
4,532
3,944
|In-process research and development impairments
206
783
107
-
-
-
313
783
|Litigation related
(108)
104
190
612
7,070
150
7,152
866
|Loss/(gain) on securities
362
696
(102)
(6)
381
-
641
690
|Restructuring related
479
63
319
309
-
-
798
372
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
175
(104)
164
300
-
-
339
196
|Medical Device Regulation
-
-
311
296
-
-
311
296
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
663
1,474
-
-
-
-
663
1,474
|Other
-
-
-
-
-
(7)
-
(7)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations
|$
23,006
21,574
7,207
6,991
(402)
(592)
29,811
27,973
|% to Sales
42.0%
41.0%
23.7%
25.5%
-0.5%
-0.7%
35.0%
35.0%
|*Estimated as of 1/23/2024
|As Reported Research and Development Expense
|$
11,963
11,642
3,122
2,493
15,085
14,135
|% to Sales
21.8%
22.1%
10.3%
9.1%
17.7%
17.7%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|$ in Millions
|Quarter to Date
|In-process
research and
development
impairments
|Acquisition, integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Fourth Quarter
Dec. 31, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Fourth Quarter
. 31, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,798
(1,131)
(83)
(42)
(12)
-
-
5,530
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
5,810
(8)
5,802
|Research and development expense
4,480
(16)
(38)
(1)
4,425
|Other (Income) / Expense
(421)
(17)
(166)
-
(221)
435
3
-
(387)
|In-process research and development impairments
58
(58)
-
|Restructuring
56
(56)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
694
175
(134)
13
16
30
(191)
16
-
56
-
675
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
4,132
973
300
45
123
207
(244)
72
10
(56)
-
5,562
|In-process
research and
development
impairments
|Acquisition, integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Fourth Quarter
Jan. 1, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Fourth Quarter
Jan. 1, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,084
(977)
(25)
(33)
(160)
-
-
4,889
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
5,339
(9)
5,330
|Research and development expense
3,710
-
(46)
(114)
3,550
|Other (Income) / Expense
795
-
(262)
(19)
(196)
(6)
(547)
-
(235)
|In-process research and development impairments
173
(173)
-
|Restructuring
75
(75)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
613
148
(36)
40
19
5
2
17
199
43
-
1,050
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
3,227
829
298
133
100
191
4
71
622
(43)
-
5,432
|Year to Date
|In-process
research and
development
impairments
|Acquisition, integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Twelve Months
Dec. 31, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Twelve Months
Dec. 31, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
26,553
(4,511)
(309)
(133)
(189)
21,411
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
21,512
(29)
-
21,483
|Research and development expense
15,085
(32)
(149)
(99)
14,805
|Other (Income) / Expense
6,634
(21)
(7,152)
-
(307)
(641)
(375)
-
(1,862)
|In-process research and development impairments
313
(313)
-
-
-
-
-
|Restructuring
489
(489)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
1,736
707
1,505
70
157
52
(9)
57
155
(28)
-
4,402
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
13,326
3,825
5,647
243
641
287
650
254
508
28
-
25,409
|In-process
research and
development
impairments
|Acquisition, integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Twelve Months
Jan. 1, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Twelve Months
Jan. 1, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
24,596
(3,944)
(62)
(109)
(456)
20,025
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
20,246
(28)
20,218
|Research and development expense
14,135
-
(159)
(304)