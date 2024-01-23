NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2023. "Johnson & Johnson's full year 2023 results reflect the breadth and competitiveness of our business and our relentless focus on delivering for patients," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have entered 2024 from a position of strength, and I am confident in our ability to lead the next wave of health innovation."

Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.

Overall Financial Results

Q4 Full Year ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Reported Sales $21,395 $19,939 7.3% $85,159 $79,990 6.5% Net Earnings $4,132 $3,227 28.0% $13,326 $16,370 (18.6)% EPS (diluted) $1.70 $1.22 39.3% $5.20 $6.14 (15.3)% Q4 Full Year Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operational Sales1,2 7.2% 7.4% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 5.7% 5.9% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $5,562 $5,432 2.4% $25,409 $23,796 6.8% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.29 $2.05 11.7% $9.92 $8.93 11.1%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: Values may have been rounded

Regional Sales Results

Q4 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $12,009 $10,820 11.0% 11.0 - 8.8 International 9,386 9,119 2.9 2.7 0.2 2.1 Worldwide $21,395 $19,939 7.3% 7.2 0.1 5.7

Full Year % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $46,444 $41,981 10.6% 10.6 - 8.2 International 38,715 38,009 1.9 3.8 (1.9) 3.4 Worldwide $85,159 $79,990 6.5% 7.4 (0.9) 5.9

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded

Segment Sales Results

Q4 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $13,722 $13,163 4.2% 4.0 0.2 4.0 MedTech 7,673 6,776 13.3 13.4 (0.1) 9.1 Worldwide $21,395 $19,939 7.3% 7.2 0.1 5.7 Full Year % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $54,759 $52,563 4.2% 4.8 (0.6) 4.9 MedTech 30,400 27,427 10.8 12.4 (1.6) 7.8 Worldwide $85,159 $79,990 6.5% 7.4 (0.9) 5.9

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: The Innovative Medicine segment was previously referred to as the Pharmaceutical segment Values may have been rounded

Full Year 2023 Segment Commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency. Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales, excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, grew 7.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) in Other Oncology, and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab) and TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology. Including the COVID-19 Vaccine, Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 4.8%*.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 12.4%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.7%. MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 7.8%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, and biosurgery in Advanced Surgery.

Notable New Announcements in the Quarter:

Regulatory U.S. Food and Drug Administration Grants Full Approval for BALVERSA to Treat Locally Advanced or Metastatic Bladder Cancer with Select Genetic Alterations1 Press Release Biosense Webster Announces Regulatory Approval of VARIPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) Platform in Japan1 Press Release Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency Seeking Approval of Lazertinib, in combination with RYBREVANT (amivantamab), for the First-Line Treatment of Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Press Release Johnson & Johnson Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application and New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Lazertinib for the Treatment of Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Press Release Johnson & Johnson's Investigational TAR-200 Granted U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Treatment of High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Press Release Janssen Submits Application to the European Medicines Agency for RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in Combination with Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Advanced EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer After Failure of Prior Therapy Press Release Janssen Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Who Progressed on or after Osimertinib Press Release MONARCH Platform for Bronchoscopy Receives Regulatory License for China Press Release Data Release Johnson & Johnson highlights its preeminent leadership in hematology through differentiated blood cancer portfolio and pipeline with new clinical and real-world data at ASH Press Release New Real-World Data Show TREMFYA (guselkumab) Was Associated With Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes for Adults Living With Active Psoriatic Arthritis Press Release Phase 2 Nipocalimab Data Establish Proof of Mechanism in Adults Living with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, Supporting its Progression into a Combination Study Press Release New Biosense Webster QDOT MICRO Catheter Data Demonstrate Very High-Power, Short-Duration Ablations Improved Quality of Life and Reduced Healthcare Utilization for AFib Patients Press Release New Phase 3 TREMFYA (guselkumab) Results in Ulcerative Colitis Show a 77 Percent Overall Clinical Response Rate and Early Symptom Improvement Press Release Janssen Aims to Define New Standards of Care in the Treatment of Solid Tumor Cancers with Transformative Data Planned for Presentation at ESMO Press Release Product Launch Ethicon Introduces ETHIZIA Hemostatic Sealing Patch, Clinically Proven to Stop Disruptive Bleeding Press Release Other Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Ambrx, Advancing Next Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates to Transform the Treatment of Cancer1 Press Release Johnson & Johnson Announces Key Drivers for Long-Term Competitive Growth at Enterprise Business Review Press Release Johnson & Johnson Names Eugene A. Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Advocate Health, to its Board of Directors Press Release Johnson & Johnson MedTech Acquires Laminar, Inc. Press Release Johnson & Johnson MedTech Provides Details and Timeline for General Surgery Robot Press Release Johnson & Johnson Announces Departure of Ashley McEvoy, Tim Schmid Named Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman of MedTech Press Release 1 Subsequent to the quarter

Full-Year 2024 Guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) January 2024 December 2023 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 5.0% - 6.0% / 5.5% Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $88.2B - $89.0B / $88.6B 5.0% - 6.0% / 5.5% 5.0% - 6.0% / 5.5% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $87.8B - $88.6B / $88.2B 4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.55 - $10.75 / $10.65 6.4% - 8.4% / 7.4% $10.55 - $10.75 / $10.65 7.3% Mid-point Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.55 - $10.75 / $10.65 6.4% - 8.4% / 7.4% Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)6 ~2,435 million

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2024 = $1.09 and December 2023 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine 6 Full Year 2024 Projected Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) reflects impact from the Kenvue exchange offer Note: Percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Webcast Information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine (1,2) U.S. 8,079 7,375 9.5 9.5 - 31,169 28,604 9.0 9.0 - International 5,643 5,788 (2.5 ) (3.1 ) 0.6 23,590 23,959 (1.5 ) (0.2 ) (1.3 ) 13,722 13,163 4.2 4.0 0.2 54,759 52,563 4.2 4.8 (0.6 ) Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1,2) U.S. 8,079 7,375 9.5 9.5 - 31,169 28,484 9.4 9.4 - International 5,599 5,099 9.8 9.4 0.4 22,473 21,900 2.6 4.3 (1.7 ) 13,678 12,474 9.7 9.5 0.2 53,642 50,384 6.5 7.2 (0.7 ) MedTech U.S. 3,930 3,445 14.1 14.1 - 15,275 13,377 14.2 14.2 - International 3,743 3,331 12.4 12.8 (0.4 ) 15,125 14,050 7.7 10.6 (2.9 ) 7,673 6,776 13.3 13.4 (0.1 ) 30,400 27,427 10.8 12.4 (1.6 ) U.S. 12,009 10,820 11.0 11.0 - 46,444 41,981 10.6 10.6 - International 9,386 9,119 2.9 2.7 0.2 38,715 38,009 1.9 3.8 (1.9 ) Worldwide 21,395 19,939 7.3 7.2 0.1 85,159 79,990 6.5 7.4 (0.9 ) U.S. 12,009 10,820 11.0 11.0 - 46,444 41,861 10.9 10.9 - International 9,342 8,430 10.8 10.7 0.1 37,598 35,950 4.6 6.7 (2.1 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) $ 21,351 19,250 10.9 % 10.9 0.0 $ 84,042 77,811 8.0 % 9.0 (1.0 )

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule (2) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 12,009 10,820 11.0 % 11.0 - $ 46,444 41,981 10.6 % 10.6 - Europe 4,962 5,124 (3.2 ) (5.8 ) 2.6 20,410 20,664 (1.2 ) (2.2 ) 1.0 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,166 1,024 14.0 18.1 (4.1 ) 4,549 4,108 10.7 15.8 (5.1 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,258 2,971 9.7 12.1 (2.4 ) 13,756 13,237 3.9 9.5 (5.6 ) International 9,386 9,119 2.9 2.7 0.2 38,715 38,009 1.9 3.8 (1.9 ) Worldwide $ 21,395 19,939 7.3 % 7.2 0.1 $ 85,159 79,990 6.5 % 7.4 (0.9 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FOURTH QUARTER 2023 2022 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 21,395 100.0 $ 19,939 100.0 7.3 Cost of products sold 6,798 31.8 6,084 30.5 11.7 Gross Profit 14,597 68.2 13,855 69.5 5.4 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,810 27.1 5,339 26.8 8.8 Research and development expense 4,480 20.9 3,710 18.6 20.8 In-process research and development impairments 58 0.3 173 0.8 Interest (income) expense, net (212 ) (1.0) (77 ) (0.4) Other (income) expense, net (421 ) (2.0) 795 4.0 Restructuring 56 0.3 75 0.4 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 4,826 22.6 3,840 19.3 25.7 Provision for taxes on income 694 3.3 613 3.1 13.2 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 4,132 19.3 $ 3,227 16.2 28.0 Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (83 ) 293 Net earnings $ 4,049 $ 3,520 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 1.70 $ 1.22 39.3 Net earnings/(loss) per share (Basic/Diluted) from Discontinued Operations* $ (0.03 ) $ 0.11 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,430.7 2,650.1 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 14.4 % 16.0 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 6,237 29.2 $ 6,482 32.5 (3.8) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 5,562 26.0 $ 5,432 27.2 2.4 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 2.29 $ 2.05 11.7 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 10.8 % 16.2 % * Basic shares of 2,407.2 are used to calculate loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 as use of diluted shares when in a loss position would be anti-dilutive. (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) TWELVE MONTHS 2023 2022 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 85,159 100.0 $ 79,990 100.0 6.5 Cost of products sold 26,553 31.2 24,596 30.7 8.0 Gross Profit 58,606 68.8 55,394 69.3 5.8 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 21,512 25.2 20,246 25.3 6.3 Research and development expense 15,085 17.7 14,135 17.7 6.7 In-process research and development impairments 313 0.4 783 1.0 Interest (income) expense, net (489) (0.6) (214) (0.3) Other (income) expense, net 6,634 7.8 810 1.0 Restructuring 489 0.6 275 0.4 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 15,062 17.7 19,359 24.2 (22.2) Provision for taxes on income 1,736 2.1 2,989 3.7 (41.9) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 13,326 15.6 $ 16,370 20.5 (18.6) Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax 21,827 1,571 Net earnings $ 35,153 $ 17,941 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 5.20 $ 6.14 (15.3) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ 8.52 $ 0.59 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,560.4 2,663.9 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 11.5 % 15.4 % Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 29,811 35.0 $ 27,973 35.0 6.6 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 25,409 29.8 $ 23,796 29.7 6.8 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 9.92 $ 8.93 11.1 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 14.8 % 14.9 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported $4,132 $3,227 $13,326 $16,370 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related 166 262 7,152 866 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,148 977 4,532 3,944 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1 10 821 663 1,474 Restructuring related 2 139 119 798 372 Medical Device Regulation 3 88 88 311 296 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 237 196 339 196 (Gains)/losses on securities (435) 6 641 690 IPR&D impairments 58 173 313 783 Other - - - (7) Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 4 75 (394) (2,694) (1,294) Tax legislation and other tax related (56) (43) 28 106 Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax $5,562 $5,432 $25,409 $23,796 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,430.7 2,650.1 2,560.4 2,663.9 Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $2.29 $2.05 $9.92 $8.93 Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $2.28 $9.89

Notes: 1 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments. 2 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expenses of $55 million in the quarter ($479 million Q4 YTD) include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $84 million in the quarter ($319 million Q4 YTD) primarily includes inventory and instrument reserves related to the market and product exits. 3 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024. 4 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FOURTH QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 4.2% 13.3% 7.3% U.S. 9.5% 14.1% 11.0% International (2.5)% 12.4% 2.9% WW Currency 0.2 (0.1) 0.1 U.S. - - - International 0.6 (0.4) 0.2 WW Operational 4.0% 13.4% 7.2% U.S. 9.5% 14.1% 11.0% International (3.1)% 12.8% 2.7% Abiomed (4.5) (1.6) U.S. (7.2) (2.3) International (1.9) (0.7) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.0 0.2 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.3 0.1 International 0.1 0.1 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational 4.0% 9.1% 5.7% U.S. 9.5% 7.2% 8.8% International (3.0)% 11.0% 2.1% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth TWELVE MONTHS 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 4.2% 10.8% 6.5% U.S. 9.0% 14.2% 10.6% International (1.5)% 7.7% 1.9% WW Currency (0.6) (1.6) (0.9) U.S. - - - International (1.3) (2.9) (1.9) WW Operational 4.8% 12.4% 7.4% U.S. 9.0% 14.2% 10.6% International (0.2)% 10.6% 3.8% Abiomed (4.7) (1.6) U.S. (7.7) (2.5) International (1.7) (0.6) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.1 0.1 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.1 0.1 International 0.2 0.1 0.2 WW Adjusted Operational 4.9% 7.8% 5.9% U.S. 9.0% 6.6% 8.2% International 0.0% 9.0% 3.4% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2,3,4) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $3,033 2,805 8.1% 8.1% - $ 11,539 11,036 4.6% 4.6% - Intl 1,562 1,312 19.0% 17.7% 1.3% 6,513 5,899 10.4% 12.0% -1.6% WW 4,595 4,118 11.6% 11.2% 0.4% 18,052 16,935 6.6% 7.1% -0.5% REMICADE US 294 318 -7.4% -7.4% - 1,143 1,417 -19.3% -19.3% - US Exports (5) 35 41 -15.1% -15.1% - 147 204 -28.0% -28.0% - Intl 100 116 -13.4% -12.4% -1.0% 549 722 -23.9% -21.3% -2.6% WW 429 475 -9.6% -9.4% -0.2% 1,839 2,343 -21.5% -20.7% -0.8% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 258 280 -7.8% -7.8% - 1,124 1,166 -3.6% -3.6% - Intl 244 220 10.1% 11.8% -1.7% 1,073 1,017 5.4% 9.3% -3.9% WW 502 501 0.1% 0.8% -0.7% 2,197 2,184 0.6% 2.4% -1.8% STELARA US 1,786 1,621 10.1% 10.1% - 6,966 6,388 9.0% 9.0% - Intl 967 764 26.4% 23.9% 2.5% 3,892 3,335 16.7% 17.4% -0.7% WW 2,753 2,386 15.3% 14.5% 0.8% 10,858 9,723 11.7% 11.9% -0.2% TREMFYA US 657 541 21.6% 21.6% - 2,147 1,844 16.5% 16.5% - Intl 252 211 19.4% 17.8% 1.6% 999 824 21.2% 22.4% -1.2% WW 910 752 21.0% 20.5% 0.5% 3,147 2,668 17.9% 18.3% -0.4% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 2 3 -22.8% -22.8% - 11 17 -33.8% -33.8% - Intl 0 0 - - - 0 0 - - - WW 2 3 -22.8% -22.8% - 11 17 -33.8% -33.8% - INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 353 414 -14.6% -14.6% - 1,500 1,680 -10.7% -10.7% - Intl 498 1,127 -55.8% -58.2% 2.4% 2,918 3,769 -22.6% -23.9% 1.3% WW 852 1,540 -44.7% -46.5% 1.8% 4,418 5,449 -18.9% -19.8% 0.9% COVID-19 VACCINE US 0 0 - - - 0 120 * * - Intl 44 689 -93.7% -95.2% 1.5% 1,117 2,059 -45.8% -47.2% 1.4% WW 44 689 -93.7% -95.2% 1.5% 1,117 2,179 -48.8% -50.1% 1.3% EDURANT / rilpivirine US 9 9 -12.4% -12.4% - 35 36 -3.7% -3.7% - Intl 299 281 6.4% 1.5% 4.9% 1,115 972 14.8% 12.1% 2.7% WW 307 290 5.8% 1.0% 4.8% 1,150 1,008 14.1% 11.5% 2.6% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 341 398 -14.4% -14.4% - 1,446 1,494 -3.2% -3.2% - Intl 98 95 3.1% -0.8% 3.9% 408 449 -9.2% -10.4% 1.2% WW 439 493 -11.0% -11.8% 0.8% 1,854 1,943 -4.6% -4.9% 0.3% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 4 6 -30.4% -30.4% - 19 30 -34.5% -34.5% - Intl 58 61 -5.6% -4.9% -0.7% 278 289 -3.8% -0.4% -3.4% WW 62 67 -7.8% -7.1% -0.7% 297 318 -6.7% -3.6% -3.1% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 1,022 912 12.1% 12.1% - 4,065 3,570 13.9% 13.9% - Intl 780 825 -5.5% -2.0% -3.5% 3,076 3,323 -7.5% -3.7% -3.8% WW 1,801 1,737 3.7% 5.4% -1.7% 7,140 6,893 3.6% 5.4% -1.8% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 39 37 5.7% 5.7% - 230 151 52.5% 52.5% - Intl 142 131 7.9% 9.2% -1.3% 554 493 12.2% 16.4% -4.2% WW 180 168 7.4% 8.5% -1.1% 783 644 21.6% 24.9% -3.3% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 733 678 8.0% 8.0% - 2,897 2,714 6.7% 6.7% - Intl 278 329 -15.5% -15.7% 0.2% 1,218 1,426 -14.6% -12.8% -1.8% WW 1,011 1,008 0.3% 0.3% 0.0% 4,115 4,140 -0.6% 0.0% -0.6% SPRAVATO US 180 105 72.3% 72.3% - 589 328 79.7% 79.7% - Intl 26 14 87.1% 83.4% 3.7% 100 46 * * * WW 206 119 74.1% 73.6% 0.5% 689 374 84.1% 84.0% 0.1% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 71 91 -23.0% -23.0% - 349 376 -7.3% -7.3% - Intl 334 351 -5.0% 3.2% -8.2% 1,204 1,358 -11.3% -5.4% -5.9% WW 404 442 -8.7% -2.3% -6.4% 1,553 1,734 -10.4% -5.9% -4.5% ONCOLOGY US 2,285 1,857 23.0% 23.0% - 8,462 6,930 22.1% 22.1% - Intl 2,334 2,069 12.8% 12.0% 0.8% 9,199 9,052 1.6% 2.9% -1.3% WW 4,618 3,927 17.6% 17.2% 0.4% 17,661 15,983 10.5% 11.2% -0.7% CARVYKTI US 145 54 * * - 469 133 * * - Intl 13 - * * - 30 - * * - WW 159 54 * * * 500 133 * * * DARZALEX US 1,395 1,139 22.5% 22.5% - 5,277 4,210 25.4% 25.4% - Intl 1,155 944 22.3% 21.8% 0.5% 4,467 3,767 18.6% 20.2% -1.6% WW 2,550 2,083 22.4% 22.2% 0.2% 9,744 7,977 22.2% 22.9% -0.7% ERLEADA US 287 275 4.4% 4.4% - 1,065 968 10.0% 10.0% - Intl 361 266 35.6% 34.0% 1.6% 1,322 913 44.8% 46.0% -1.2% WW 647 541 19.8% 19.0% 0.8% 2,387 1,881 26.9% 27.5% -0.6% IMBRUVICA US 255 318 -19.8% -19.8% - 1,051 1,390 -24.4% -24.4% - Intl 533 547 -2.6% -3.8% 1.2% 2,214 2,394 -7.5% -6.7% -0.8% WW 788 866 -8.9% -9.7% 0.8% 3,264 3,784 -13.7% -13.2% -0.5% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 9 20 -52.0% -52.0% - 50 74 -32.1% -32.1% - Intl 191 250 -23.6% -23.2% -0.4% 837 1,696 -50.7% -49.1% -1.6% WW 201 270 -25.6% -25.3% -0.3% 887 1,770 -49.9% -48.4% -1.5% OTHER ONCOLOGY US 192 52 * * - 549 156 * * - Intl 82 63 32.2% 28.4% 3.8% 330 283 16.9% 17.0% -0.1% WW 274 114 * * * 879 438 * * * REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 733 610 20.2% 20.2% - 2,697 2,346 15.0% 15.0% - Intl 282 261 8.6% 10.9% -2.3% 1,117 1,071 4.3% 8.3% -4.0% WW 1,017 870 16.7% 17.4% -0.7% 3,815 3,417 11.6% 12.9% -1.3% OPSUMIT US 368 305 20.5% 20.5% - 1,292 1,132 14.1% 14.1% - Intl 169 156 7.9% 8.3% -0.4% 681 651 4.6% 7.2% -2.6% WW 536 461 16.2% 16.3% -0.1% 1,973 1,783 10.6% 11.6% -1.0% UPTRAVI US 348 280 24.3% 24.3% - 1,326 1,104 20.1% 20.1% - Intl 70 56 26.4% 31.4% -5.0% 255 218 17.3% 21.8% -4.5% WW 419 336 24.6% 25.4% -0.8% 1,582 1,322 19.7% 20.4% -0.7% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 18 24 -29.4% -29.4% - 79 110 -28.6% -28.6% - Intl 45 48 -9.7% -3.9% -5.8% 182 202 -10.3% -2.9% -7.4% WW 61 73 -16.2% -12.4% -3.8% 260 313 -16.7% -12.0% -4.7% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 652 776 -15.9% -15.9% - 2,906 3,042 -4.5% -4.5% - Intl 185 194 -4.7% -6.7% 2.0% 765 845 -9.4% -9.1% -0.3% WW 837 971 -13.7% -14.1% 0.4% 3,671 3,887 -5.5% -5.5% 0.0% XARELTO US 525 667 -21.2% -21.2% - 2,365 2,473 -4.4% -4.4% - Intl - - - - - - - - - - WW 525 667 -21.2% -21.2% - 2,365 2,473 -4.4% -4.4% - OTHER US 127 110 15.9% 15.9% - 541 569 -5.0% -5.0% - Intl 185 194 -4.7% -6.7% 2.0% 765 845 -9.4% -9.1% -0.3% WW 312 304 2.8% 1.5% 1.3% 1,306 1,414 -7.6% -7.4% -0.2% TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE US 8,079 7,375 9.5% 9.5% - 31,169 28,604 9.0% 9.0% - Intl 5,643 5,788 -2.5% -3.1% 0.6% 23,590 23,959 -1.5% -0.2% -1.3% WW $13,722 13,163 4.2% 4.0% 0.2% $ 54,759 52,563 4.2% 4.8% -0.6% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $971 603 61.0% 61.0% - $ 3,633 2,169 67.5% 67.5% - Intl 698 495 40.8% 41.7% -0.9% 2,717 2,131 27.5% 31.7% -4.2% WW 1,669 1,098 51.9% 52.3% -0.4% 6,350 4,300 47.7% 49.8% -2.1% ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 667 547 22.0% 22.0% - 2,458 2,036 20.7% 20.7% - Intl 572 447 28.0% 29.0% -1.0% 2,230 1,901 17.3% 21.5% -4.2% WW 1,239 994 24.7% 25.2% -0.5% 4,688 3,937 19.1% 21.1% -2.0% ABIOMED US 276 31 * * - 1,066 31 * * - Intl 64 - * * - 240 - * * - WW 340 31 * * - 1,306 31 * * - OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US 28 25 8.8% 8.8% - 109 102 6.7% 6.7% - Intl 61 48 26.5% 27.1% -0.6% 247 230 7.3% 11.4% -4.1% WW 89 73 20.4% 20.7% -0.3% 356 332 7.1% 9.9% -2.8% ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,425 1,385 2.9% 2.9% - 5,525 5,321 3.8% 3.8% - Intl 843 763 10.5% 8.8% 1.7% 3,417 3,267 4.6% 5.8% -1.2% WW 2,268 2,148 5.6% 5.0% 0.6% 8,942 8,587 4.1% 4.6% -0.5% HIPS US 266 250 6.3% 6.3% - 996 943 5.6% 5.6% - Intl 132 135 -2.0% -3.9% 1.9% 564 571 -1.2% -0.1% -1.1% WW 398 385 3.4% 2.7% 0.7% 1,560 1,514 3.0% 3.5% -0.5% KNEES US 242 231 4.5% 4.5% - 896 851 5.3% 5.3% - Intl 144 122 18.1% 15.6% 2.5% 559 508 10.2% 11.1% -0.9% WW 387 354 9.2% 8.4% 0.8% 1,456 1,359 7.1% 7.5% -0.4% TRAUMA US 487 470 3.6% 3.6% - 1,949 1,882 3.6% 3.6% - Intl 255 240 5.9% 4.1% 1.8% 1,030 989 4.1% 4.8% -0.7% WW 741 710 4.4% 3.8% 0.6% 2,979 2,871 3.8% 4.0% -0.2% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 430 434 -0.7% -0.7% - 1,684 1,645 2.4% 2.4% - Intl 311 265 17.5% 16.5% 1.0% 1,263 1,198 5.4% 7.3% -1.9% WW 742 699 6.2% 5.8% 0.4% 2,947 2,843 3.7% 4.5% -0.8% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 1,047 1,000 4.6% 4.6% - 4,031 3,897 3.4% 3.4% - Intl 1,484 1,383 7.2% 7.8% -0.6% 6,006 5,793 3.7% 7.0% -3.3% WW 2,530 2,384 6.1% 6.4% -0.3% 10,037 9,690 3.6% 5.5% -1.9% ADVANCED US 468 456 2.5% 2.5% - 1,833 1,784 2.8% 2.8% - Intl 698 653 7.0% 7.2% -0.2% 2,837 2,785 1.9% 5.1% -3.2% WW 1,167 1,109 5.1% 5.2% -0.1% 4,671 4,569 2.2% 4.2% -2.0% GENERAL US 579 544 6.4% 6.4% - 2,198 2,113 4.0% 4.0% - Intl 785 731 7.4% 8.3% -0.9% 3,168 3,008 5.3% 8.7% -3.4% WW 1,364 1,275 7.0% 7.5% -0.5% 5,366 5,121 4.8% 6.8% -2.0% VISION US 487 456 6.8% 6.8% - 2,086 1,990 4.8% 4.8% - Intl 721 689 4.6% 6.4% -1.8% 2,986 2,859 4.5% 7.9% -3.4% WW 1,208 1,145 5.5% 6.6% -1.1% 5,072 4,849 4.6% 6.6% -2.0% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 374 343 8.9% 8.9% - 1,626 1,522 6.8% 6.8% - Intl 508 489 4.2% 7.2% -3.0% 2,076 2,022 2.7% 7.0% -4.3% WW 882 831 6.1% 7.9% -1.8% 3,702 3,543 4.5% 6.9% -2.4% SURGICAL US 114 113 0.4% 0.4% - 460 468 -1.8% -1.8% - Intl 212 200 5.6% 4.7% 0.9% 910 837 8.6% 10.0% -1.4% WW 326 314 3.7% 3.1% 0.6% 1,370 1,306 4.9% 5.8% -0.9% TOTAL MEDTECH US 3,930 3,445 14.1% 14.1% - 15,275 13,377 14.2% 14.2% - Intl 3,743 3,331 12.4% 12.8% -0.4% 15,125 14,050 7.7% 10.6% -2.9% WW $7,673 6,776 13.3% 13.4% -0.1% $ 30,400 27,427 10.8% 12.4% -1.6%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures (4) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical (5) Reported as U.S. sales

Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited)



(Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Innovative Medicine U.S. $ 8,079 7,375 9.5 % 9.5 - $ 31,169 28,604 9.0 % 9.0 - International 5,643 5,788 (2.5) (3.1) 0.6 23,590 23,959 (1.5) (0.2) (1.3) Worldwide 13,722 13,163 4.2 4.0 0.2 54,759 52,563 4.2 4.8 (0.6) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. - - - - - - 120 * * - International 44 689 (93.7) (95.2) 1.5 1,117 2,059 (45.8) (47.2) 1.4 Worldwide 44 689 (93.7) (95.2) 1.5 1,117 2,179 (48.8) (50.1) 1.3 Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 8,079 7,375 9.5 9.5 - 31,169 28,484 9.4 9.4 - International 5,599 5,099 9.8 9.4 0.4 22,473 21,900 2.6 4.3 (1.7) Worldwide 13,678 12,474 9.7 9.5 0.2 53,642 50,384 6.5 7.2 (0.7) Worldwide U.S. 12,009 10,820 11.0 11.0 - 46,444 41,981 10.6 10.6 - International 9,386 9,119 2.9 2.7 0.2 38,715 38,009 1.9 3.8 (1.9) Worldwide 21,395 19,939 7.3 7.2 0.1 85,159 79,990 6.5 7.4 (0.9) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. - - - - - - 120 * * - International 44 689 (93.7) (95.2) 1.5 1,117 2,059 (45.8) (47.2) 1.4 Worldwide 44 689 (93.7) (95.2) 1.5 1,117 2,179 (48.8) (50.1) 1.3 Worldwide U.S. 12,009 10,820 11.0 11.0 - 46,444 41,861 10.9 10.9 - International 9,342 8,430 10.8 10.7 0.1 37,598 35,950 4.6 6.7 (2.1) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine $ 21,351 19,250 10.9 % 10.9 - $ 84,042 77,811 8.0 % 9.0 (1.0) Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q4 QTD - Income Before Tax* and Research & Development Expense by Segment Dollars in Millions Innovative Medicine MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations $ 4,238 3,223 404 806 184 (189) 4,826 3,840 % to Sales 30.9% 24.5% 5.3% 11.9% 0.9% -0.9% 22.6% 19.3% Intangible asset amortization expense 747 717 401 260 - - 1,148 977 In-process research and development impairments - 173 58 - - - 58 173 Litigation related 17 76 149 136 - 50 166 262 Loss/(gain) on securities (112) 23 (59) (17) (264) - (435) 6 Restructuring related 55 31 84 88 - - 139 119 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 175 (104) 62 300 - - 237 196 Medical Device Regulation - - 88 88 - - 88 88 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 10 821 - - - - 10 821 Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations $ 5,130 4,960 1,187 1,661 (80) (139) 6,237 6,482 % to Sales 37.4% 37.7% 15.5% 24.5% -0.4% -0.7% 29.2% 32.5% *Estimated as of 1/23/2024 As Reported Research and Development Expense $ 3,357 3,070 1,123 640 4,480 3,710 % to Sales 24.5% 23.3% 14.6% 9.4% 20.9% 18.6%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q4 YTD - Income Before Tax* and Research & Development Expense by Segment Dollars in Millions Innovative Medicine MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations $ 18,246 15,647 4,669 4,447 (7,853) (735) 15,062 19,359 % to Sales 33.3% 29.8% 15.4% 16.2% -9.2% -0.9% 17.7% 24.2% Intangible asset amortization expense 2,983 2,911 1,549 1,033 - - 4,532 3,944 In-process research and development impairments 206 783 107 - - - 313 783 Litigation related (108) 104 190 612 7,070 150 7,152 866 Loss/(gain) on securities 362 696 (102) (6) 381 - 641 690 Restructuring related 479 63 319 309 - - 798 372 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 175 (104) 164 300 - - 339 196 Medical Device Regulation - - 311 296 - - 311 296 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 663 1,474 - - - - 663 1,474 Other - - - - - (7) - (7) Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations $ 23,006 21,574 7,207 6,991 (402) (592) 29,811 27,973 % to Sales 42.0% 41.0% 23.7% 25.5% -0.5% -0.7% 35.0% 35.0% *Estimated as of 1/23/2024 As Reported Research and Development Expense $ 11,963 11,642 3,122 2,493 15,085 14,135 % to Sales 21.8% 22.1% 10.3% 9.1% 17.7% 17.7%