HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today net income of $661 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to net income for the third quarter of 2023 of $716 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Adjusted net income3 for the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding losses in Argentina primarily due to the currency devaluation, was $769 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.7 billion, flat when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Operating income was $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 2% increase when compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Total revenue for the full year of 2023 was $23.0 billion, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 13% from 2022. Operating income for 2023 was $4.1 billion, compared to 2022 operating income of $2.7 billion and adjusted operating income4 of $3.1 billion, excluding impairments and other charges related to our exit from Russia.

" 2023 was a great year for Halliburton, both of our divisions achieved their highest operating margins in over a decade," commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.

" We generated about $2.3 billion of free cash flow during the year, retired approximately $300 million of debt, and returned $1.4 billion of cash to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, which represents over 60% of our free cash flow.

" I am excited about 2024. The outlook for oilfield services demand remains strong. I expect we will deepen and strengthen our value proposition, and generate significant free cash flow," concluded Miller.

Operating Segments

Completion and Production

Completion and Production revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.3 billion, a decrease of $170 million, or 5%, sequentially, while operating income was $716 million, a decrease of $30 million, or 4%. Margins remained flat to the third quarter. These results were driven by reduced stimulation activity in U.S. land and Mexico, lower artificial lift activity in U.S. land, and decreased completion tool sales in Latin America. Partially offsetting these declines were higher year end completion tool sales in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, and the Middle East.

Drilling and Evaluation

Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 billion, an increase of $105 million, or 5%, sequentially, while operating income was $420 million, an increase of $42 million, or 11%. These results were driven by improved software sales in the Middle East/Asia, Africa, and Latin America, along with increased fluid services in the Western Hemisphere and Africa. Partially offsetting these improvements was weather related reductions in drilling-related activity in Norway.

Geographic Regions

North America

North America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 billion, a 7% decrease sequentially. This decline was primarily driven by lower stimulation activity in U.S. land. Partially offsetting this decrease were improved stimulation activity and higher completion tool sales in the Gulf of Mexico.

International

International revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.3 billion, a 4% increase sequentially.

Latin America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.0 billion, a decrease of 2% sequentially. This decline was primarily due to decreased completion tool sales in Brazil, lower stimulation activity in Mexico, and lower project management activity in Colombia. Partially offsetting these decreases were higher project management activity in Ecuador and improved activity across multiple product service lines in the Caribbean.

Europe/Africa revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $767 million, an increase of 4% sequentially. This increase was primarily driven by higher activity across multiple product service lines in Africa, partially offset by lower completion tool sales in the Caspian Area and Norway.

Middle East/Asia revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.5 billion, an increase of 7% sequentially. This increase was primarily due to improved activity across multiple product service lines in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, and higher completion tool sales in the United Arab Emirates. Partially offsetting these improvements were decreased drilling-related services in Indonesia and lower pressure pumping services in Asia.

Other Financial Items

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Halliburton:

Repurchased approximately $250 million of common stock.

Repurchased approximately $150 million of debt across multiple senior notes, notes due, and global debentures, using cash on hand.

Spent $15 million on our SAP S4 migration.

Incurred approximately $109 million due to Argentina currency devaluation and Blue Chip Swap losses.

Halliburton's board of directors declared a 2024 first quarter dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share on the Company's common stock payable on March 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2024.

Selective Technology & Highlights

Halliburton introduced EquiFlow® Density autonomous inflow control device (AICD). This first-of-its-kind device addresses reservoir fluid uncertainties and allows the operator to enhance hydrocarbon recovery in wells where current autonomous technologies are limited. EquiFlow Density uses an innovative density amplifier designed to differentiate reservoir fluids. It incorporates a fluid selector to magnify density forces by creating artificial gravity while making the device completely orientation neutral. The fluid selector opens or closes autonomously to restrict water without any surface intervention. The tool provides a meaningful reduction in water influx, which is typically treated at the surface.

Halliburton and Core Laboratories Inc. announced a strategic collaboration in the U.S. to compress the delivery time of cutting-edge comprehensive digital rock data solutions from months to weeks, even while full petrophysical laboratory measurements are in progress. This collaboration combines Core Lab's industry-leading expertise in reservoir description and optimization technologies with Halliburton's specialization in pore-scale digital rock analysis. The collaboration facilitates the seamless integration of best-in-class digital rock characterization at a nano, micro and macro level, which will enable U.S. clients to run pore-scale simulations in parallel with physical laboratory experiments. These enhancements will drive the accuracy and innovation of new and existing digital rock characterization workflows.

Halliburton, and AIQ, joined with ADNOC to successfully launch an AI-enabled Autonomous Well Control solution, RoboWell, across the ADNOC's North East Bab asset in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The project, which is the first ever AI-supported Advanced Process Control solution for gas lifted wells, enables autonomous wells that can self-adjust to maximize production within specified operating conditions. The RoboWell system utilizes real time data to continuously react to changing oil field dynamics, and to optimize production processes, as well as ensure operation within safety parameters to minimize well instability and reduce the risk of stoppages or other incidents.

Halliburton and Oil States Industries, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration that combines two award-winning technology sets to provide customers with innovative deepwater managed pressure drilling (MPD) solutions. MPD provides operators with improved control when navigating narrow pressure windows compared to conventional drilling. The collaboration between Halliburton and Oil States will provide operators and drilling contractors with an effective and flexible MPD product-service combination to safely access greater operational efficiencies like ease of handling and streamlined installation.

Halliburton and Sekal AS announced an agreement to jointly provide leading well construction automation solutions as part of a longer-term strategy to deliver fully automated drilling operations. Under the agreement, Halliburton and Sekal are collaborating on several technologies and services that incorporate Halliburton's digitally integrated well construction solutions and the Sekal DrillTronics automation platform. In addition, both parties' remote operations centers will provide expertise and support to these offerings.

Halliburton announced it will work with Libra Consortium, led by Petrobras, to develop a digital twin for a pre-salt field system in Brazil. The Libra digital twin will help the consortium reduce capital expenditures, accelerate production times, and improve crude oil recovery rates using new insights obtained in a real-time environment. The digital twin is a virtual representation of the physical asset that replicates its behavior and characteristics. It allows operators to run "what if" scenarios to improve decision-making and maximize operational predictability for optimal field development.

Halliburton Labs won Best Energy Team recognition at the 2023 Ally Energy GRIT Awards. These awards honor people and organizations focused on growth, resilience, innovation, and transition (GRIT) that impact energy, sustainability, and the climate.

Halliburton Labs announced Airovation Technologies, Ayrton Energy, Cache Energy, CENS, Disa Technologies, Marel Power Solutions, and XtraLit as the newest participants in its collaborative environment. The addition of these new participants is part of Halliburton Labs' ambition to advance energy and climate innovation and help early-stage companies by contributing expertise, connections, facilities, and more to achieve strategic scaling milestones.

Halliburton Labs participating companies OCOChem, Ionada and Disa Technologies each separately announced they successfully closed equity funding in the fourth quarter. This marked the most active funding quarter for participants in Halliburton Labs since inception.

(1) Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income in Footnote Table 2. (2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow in Footnote Table 4. (3) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income in Footnote Table 2. (4) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income in Footnote Table 1.

About Halliburton

Forward-looking Statements

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas, including as a result of development of alternative energy sources, general economic conditions such as inflation and recession, the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with production quotas, and other causes; changes in capital spending by our customers; potential catastrophic events related to our operations, and related indemnification and insurance; protection of intellectual property rights; cyber-attacks and data security; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, particularly those related to oil and natural gas exploration, the environment, radioactive sources, explosives, chemicals, hydraulic fracturing services, and climate-related initiatives; assumptions regarding the generation of future taxable income, and compliance with laws related to and disputes with taxing authorities regarding income taxes; risks of international operations, including risks relating to unsettled political conditions, war, including the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict and any expansion of that conflict, the effects of terrorism, foreign exchange rates and controls, international trade and regulatory controls and sanctions, and doing business with national oil companies; weather-related issues, including the effects of hurricanes and tropical storms; delays or failures by customers to make payments owed to us; infrastructure issues in the oil and natural gas industry; availability and cost of highly skilled labor and raw materials; completion of potential dispositions, and acquisitions, and integration and success of acquired businesses and joint ventures.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 2023 2022 2023 Revenue: Completion and Production $ 3,317 $ 3,182 $ 3,487 Drilling and Evaluation 2,422 2,400 2,317 Total revenue $ 5,739 $ 5,582 $ 5,804 Operating income: Completion and Production $ 716 $ 659 $ 746 Drilling and Evaluation 420 387 378 Corporate and other (63 ) (70 ) (64 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (15 ) - (23 ) Total operating income 1,058 976 1,037 Argentina currency impact (a) (103 ) (11 ) (11 ) Interest expense, net (98 ) (101 ) (94 ) Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions (b) (6 ) - - Other, net (16 ) (22 ) (16 ) Income before income taxes 835 842 916 Income tax provision (c) (168 ) (177 ) (192 ) Net income $ 667 $ 665 $ 724 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (6 ) (9 ) (8 ) Net income attributable to company $ 661 $ 656 $ 716 Basic net income per share $ 0.74 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 Diluted net income per share $ 0.74 $ 0.72 $ 0.79 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 893 906 898 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 897 910 902

(a) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Halliburton incurred a loss of $103 million due to the devaluation of the currency in Argentina. (b) The Central Bank of Argentina maintains currency controls that limit our ability to access U.S. dollars in Argentina and remit cash from our Argentine operations. The execution of certain trades known as Blue Chip Swaps, effectively results in a parallel U.S. dollar exchange rate. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Halliburton entered into Blue Chip Swap transactions which resulted in a $6 million pre-tax loss. (c) The tax provision during the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes the tax effect on the Argentina currency impact and the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions. See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 2023 2022 Revenue: Completion and Production $ 13,689 $ 11,582 Drilling and Evaluation 9,329 8,715 Total revenue $ 23,018 $ 20,297 Operating income: Completion and Production $ 2,835 $ 2,037 Drilling and Evaluation 1,543 1,292 Corporate and other (244 ) (256 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (51 ) - Impairments and other charges (a) - (366 ) Total operating income 4,083 2,707 Interest expense, net (395 ) (463 ) Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions (b) (110 ) - Argentina currency impact (c) (131 ) (30 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (d) - (42 ) Other, net (84 ) (62 ) Income before income taxes 3,363 2,110 Income tax provision (e) (701 ) (515 ) Net Income $ 2,662 $ 1,595 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (24 ) (23 ) Net Income attributable to company $ 2,638 $ 1,572 Basic net income per share $ 2.93 $ 1.74 Diluted net income per share $ 2.92 $ 1.73 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 899 904 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 902 908

(a) See Footnote Table 1 for details of the impairments and other charges recorded during the year ended December 31, 2022. (b) The Central Bank of Argentina maintains currency controls that limit our ability to access U.S. dollars in Argentina and remit cash from our Argentine operations. The execution of certain trades known as Blue Chip Swaps, effectively results in a parallel U.S. dollar exchange rate. During the year ended December 31, 2023, Halliburton entered into Blue Chip Swap transactions which resulted in a $110 million pre-tax loss. (c) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Halliburton incurred a loss of $103 million due to the devaluation of the currency in Argentina. (d) During the year ended December 31, 2022, Halliburton recognized a $42 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes. (e) The tax provision during the year ended December 31, 2023 includes the tax effect on the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions and Argentina currency impact. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the tax provision includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges and the loss on early extinguishment of debt. See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income. See Footnote Table 3 for Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 2,264 $ 2,346 Receivables, net 4,860 4,627 Inventories 3,226 2,923 Other current assets 1,193 1,056 Total current assets 11,543 10,952 Property, plant, and equipment, net 4,900 4,348 Goodwill 2,850 2,829 Deferred income taxes 2,505 2,636 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,088 913 Other assets 1,797 1,577 Total assets $ 24,683 $ 23,255 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,147 $ 3,121 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 689 634 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 262 224 Other current liabilities 1,510 1,366 Total current liabilities 5,608 5,345 Long-term debt 7,636 7,928 Operating lease liabilities 911 791 Employee compensation and benefits 408 408 Other liabilities 687 806 Total liabilities 15,250 15,278 Company shareholders' equity 9,391 7,948 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 42 29 Total shareholders' equity 9,433 7,977 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,683 $ 23,255

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,662 $ 1,595 $ 667 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 998 940 256 Impairments and other charges - 366 - Deferred income tax provision 196 70 54 Working capital (a) (511 ) (941 ) 287 Other operating activities 113 212 146 Total cash flows provided by operating activities 3,458 2,242 1,410 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,379 ) (1,011 ) (399 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 195 200 59 Other investing activities (475 ) (156 ) (195 ) Total cash flows used in investing activities (1,659 ) (967 ) (535 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Stock repurchase program (800 ) (250 ) (254 ) Dividends to shareholders (576 ) (435 ) (143 ) Payments on long-term borrowings (305 ) (1,242 ) (155 ) Other financing activities 10 129 8 Total cash flows used in financing activities (1,671 ) (1,798 ) (544 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (210 ) (175 ) (103 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents (82 ) (698 ) 228 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,346 3,044 2,036 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,264 $ 2,346 $ 2,264

(a) Working capital includes receivables, inventories, and accounts payable. See Footnote Table 4 for Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Revenue and Operating Income Comparison By Operating Segment and Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 Revenue 2023 2022 2023 By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 3,317 $ 3,182 $ 3,487 Drilling and Evaluation 2,422 2,400 2,317 Total revenue $ 5,739 $ 5,582 $ 5,804 By geographic region: North America $ 2,423 $ 2,611 $ 2,608 Latin America 1,030 945 1,048 Europe/Africa/CIS 767 657 734 Middle East/Asia 1,519 1,369 1,414 Total revenue $ 5,739 $ 5,582 $ 5,804 Operating Income By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 716 $ 659 $ 746 Drilling and Evaluation 420 387 378 Total Operations 1,136 1,046 1,124 Corporate and other (63 ) (70 ) (64 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (15 ) - (23 ) Total operating income $ 1,058 $ 976 $ 1,037

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Revenue and Operating Income Comparison By Operating Segment and Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 Revenue 2023 2022 By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 13,689 $ 11,582 Drilling and Evaluation 9,329 8,715 Total revenue $ 23,018 $ 20,297 By geographic region: North America $ 10,492 $ 9,597 Latin America 3,987 3,197 Europe/Africa/CIS 2,861 2,691 Middle East/Asia 5,678 4,812 Total revenue $ 23,018 $ 20,297 Operating Income By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 2,835 $ 2,037 Drilling and Evaluation 1,543 1,292 Total Operations 4,378 3,329 Corporate and other (244 ) (256 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (51 ) - Impairments and other charges - (366 ) Total operating income $ 4,083 $ 2,707 See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 1 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 2023 2022 Operating income $ 4,083 $ 2,707 Impairments and other charges: Receivables - 202 Property, plant, and equipment, net - 100 Inventory - 70 Other - (6 ) Total impairments and other charges (a) - 366 Adjusted operating income (b) (c) $ 4,083 $ 3,073

(a) During the year ended December 31, 2022 Halliburton recorded $366 million of impairments and other charges, primarily due to our decision to market for sale the net assets of our Russia operations and impairment of the assets in Ukraine. (b) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: "Operating income" plus "Total impairments and other charges" for the respective periods. Management believes that operating income adjusted for impairments and other charges is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments remove the effect of these items. (c) We calculate operating margin by dividing operating income by revenue. We calculate adjusted operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue. Management believes adjusted operating margin is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 2 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 2023 2022 2023 Net income attributable to company $ 661 $ 656 $ 716 Adjustments: Argentina currency impact 103 - - Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions 6 - - Total adjustments, before taxes 109 - - Tax adjustment (a) (1 ) - - Total adjustments, net of taxes (b) 108 - - Adjusted net income attributable to company (b) $ 769 $ 656 $ 716 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 897 910 902 Net income per diluted share (c) $ 0.74 $ 0.72 $ 0.79 Adjusted net income per diluted share (c) $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 0.79

(a) The tax adjustment in the table above includes the tax effect on the Argentina currency impact and the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions during the three months ended December 31, 2023. (b) Adjusted net income attributable to company is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: "Net income attributable to company" plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the respective periods. Management believes net income adjusted for the Argentina currency impact, and the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions, along with the tax adjustment, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. (c) Net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Management believes adjusted net income per diluted share is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 3 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 2023 2022 Net income attributable to company $ 2,638 $ 1,572 Adjustments: Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions 110 - Argentina currency impact 103 - Impairments and other charges - 366 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 42 Total adjustments, before taxes 213 408 Tax adjustment (a) (24 ) (24 ) Total adjustments, net of taxes (b) 189 384 Adjusted net income attributable to company (b) $ 2,827 $ 1,956 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 902 908 Net income per diluted share (c) $ 2.92 $ 1.73 Adjusted net income per diluted share (c) $ 3.13 $ 2.15

(a) The tax adjustment in the table above includes the year ended December 31, 2023 tax effect on the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions and the Argentina currency impact of $103 million related to the fourth quarter of 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the tax adjustment includes the tax effect related to impairments and other charges and the loss on early extinguishment of debt. (b) Adjusted net income attributable to company is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: "Net income attributable to company" plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the respective periods. Management believes net income adjusted for the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions, $103 million Argentina currency impact related to the fourth quarter of 2023, impairments and other charges, and the loss on early extinguishment of debt, along with the tax adjustment, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. (c) Net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Management believes adjusted net income per diluted share is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 4 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 Total cash flows provided by operating activities $ 3,458 $ 2,242 $ 1,410 Capital expenditures (1,379 ) (1,011 ) (399 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 195 200 59 Free cash flow (a) $ 2,274 $ 1,431 $ 1,070

(a) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as " Total cash flows provided by operating activities" less "Capital expenditures" plus " Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment." Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a key measure to assess liquidity of the business and is consistent with the disclosures of Halliburton's direct, large-cap competitors.

