BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.42 billion, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $921.3 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $8.59 billion from $7.73 billion last year.
Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.42 Bln. vs. $921.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q4): $8.59 Bln vs. $7.73 Bln last year.
