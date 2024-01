Krypto News: Ist der Solana-Bullenmarkt vorbei?

1/ New data is in for the Solana ecosystem's 2024 outlook, as third party reports keep coming in. https://t.co/ZHlK9M8cUk



In @ElectricCapital's 2023 Developer Report, Solana remains as the top non-EVM chain for new developers, despite an industry-wide downturn.



The report shows… pic.twitter.com/Xte5qfmicw