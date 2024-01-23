Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Welcomes Industry Expert Nikola Cvetkovic to Tover Spirits Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Nitches (OTC PINK:NICH) is thrilled to announce the newest addition to the advisory board of Tover Spirits, a pioneering force in the spirits industry. Mr. Nikola Cvetkovic, renowned for his impactful work at Flaviar.com, has joined Tover Spirits to lend his strategic insights and expertise in launching successful online campaigns and distribution.

Nikola Cvetkovic's impressive background includes significant contributions to the success of Flaviar.com, where he played a key role in launching their online campaign and distribution channels. His wealth of experience in the spirits industry makes him an invaluable addition to Tover Spirits' advisory board.

"We are delighted to welcome Nikola Cvetkovic to our team. His proven track record at Flaviar.com and his deep understanding of online campaigns and distribution will play a crucial role in taking Tover Spirits directly to our customers," said John Morgan, CEO of Nitches.

As a member of Tover Spirits' advisory board, Nikola will provide strategic insights and contribute his expertise to enhance the brand's direct-to-customer approach. Tover Spirits is poised for continued growth and innovation with Nikola on board, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence.

In addition to Nikola's appointment, Nitches is excited to share that another industry powerhouse is set to join the team in the coming weeks, further strengthening Tover Spirits' position in the market.

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc is a dynamic company at the intersection of the alcohol and fashion industries, dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences. With a focus on innovation and quality, Nitches Inc continues to push boundaries and redefine industry standards.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

