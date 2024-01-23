Celebrated Cases of Judge Dee, a globally bestselling detective novel, is soon to make its debut as a television series titled Judge Dee's Mystery. The trailer has been released on multiple social media platforms by Chinese video platform Youku recently, according to Panoramist Consulting.

Celebrated Cases of Judge Dee was written by Robert Hans van Gulik (1910 1967), a Dutch diplomat and sinologist who was stationed in China in the 1940s. Thanks to his outstanding linguistic talent and diligence, he achieved many academic accomplishments outside of his diplomatic career.

In his masterpiece Celebrated Cases of Judge Dee, while describing a series of cases solved by Judge Dee, the author also introduced plenty of culture and customs of the Tang Dynasty in China. Once the novel was published, it became very popular in the West, and has been translated into several languages and published worldwide, greatly contributing to the West's understanding of China.

Thomas van Gulik, son of Robert, has been following the production of the TV series for a long time. "We are very excited about the launch of the series on Chinese TV. We are now very happy that the series is ready!" he said.

"In the West, the master detective Judge is well-known, just as Sherlock Holmes, Maigret or Miss Marple," Thomas said proudly.

"I think the series will have great impact, especially on the younger public who might not be very familiar with Judge Dee," Thomas continued.

Many of Dee's fans have also been waiting for this TV series for a long time. "The trailer looks good. I am looking forward to it and I am ready to be amazed," commented a YouTube user.

More fans left comments online to express their eagerness to see the English version of the TV series: "Please please please broadcast this drama with English subtitles." "Looks like a solid movie. If it launches with English subtitles I would watch it." "Will it be aired in Holland? Where can I watch it?"

"Hopefully, the series will also become available for the Western public," Thomas added.

