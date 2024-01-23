Anzeige
23.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
23.01.2024 | 14:30
Stena Sessan requests compulsory buy-out and Concordia Maritime applies for delisting

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena Sessan AB ('Stena Sessan'), which holds more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Concordia Maritime AB (publ) ('Concordia Maritime'), has requested that a compulsory buy-out of the remaining shares in Concordia Maritime be initiated.

Against the above background, the Board of Directors of Concordia Maritime has decided to apply for delisting of Concordia Maritime's class B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the class B share will be announced after Concordia Maritime has submitted the application and received a decision from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Board of Directors of Concordia Maritime has furthermore, at the request of Stena Sessan, decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 22 February 2024 for resolutions on, inter alia, election of new members of the Board of Directors. The notice will be published through a separate press release.

This information is information that Concordia Maritime AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the below contact persons, on 23 January 2024 at 14:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Stefan Brocker
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 709 777 687
stefan.brocker@msa.se

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3913973/2556765.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - Delisting - 20240123 (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stena-sessan-ab-requests-compulsory-buy-out-and-concordia-maritime-applies-for-delisting-302042000.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
