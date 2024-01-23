Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce personalization, today announced the acquisition of Radiance Commerce, a revolutionary, enterprise-grade conversational commerce platform powered by the latest in generative AI. Using large language models (LLMs), Radiance guides customers on their shopping journey through expertise-based selling, product search, recommendations, and exploration. In joining Bloomreach, the Radiance team brings deep, technical expertise in AI and conversational commerce to further propel Bloomreach's innovation in AI for e-commerce.

The expertise offered by Radiance will specifically fuel the advancement of Bloomreach Clarity, a conversational shopping product offering human-like product expertise at scale, announced at Bloomreach's 2023 Edge Summit. Already in active testing phases with a number of businesses, Clarity will be further optimized with the groundbreaking conversational technology developed by Radiance.

"Bloomreach is fully invested in an AI-driven future for e-commerce, and Radiance Commerce is critical in helping us bring that future to life," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "We have the most robust commerce dataset out there and commerce-specific AI connected to every channel in the shopping journey. Now, we take that unmatched foothold in e-commerce a step further, advancing our conversational capabilities and moving even faster to make Bloomreach Clarity available to businesses around the world. We couldn't be more excited to bring Radiance's unique expertise to Bloomreach."

Radiance Commerce was founded in 2017 by Vikas Jha, who previously served as a Director of Engineering at Google. Joined by a team of product and engineering experts, Jha spent years on the development of AI that would enable shopping by conversing helping customers access advice and product expertise previously confined to the in-store experience. The potential of that technology was fully unleashed in 2022, as unprecedented developments in generative AI and LLMs opened up entirely new conversational possibilities.

"The visions of Radiance Commerce and Bloomreach are perfectly aligned, and we're pleased to join forces as we embark on this journey toward the future of shopping together," said Vikas Jha. "Bloomreach is a big player in the world of e-commerce technology, serving an incredible customer base. We are a team of product builders at heart, with years of conversational AI expertise. In coming together, we can take a truly incredible conversational shopping product and deliver it quickly to the growing market eagerly awaiting it."

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach's AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks Spencer.

