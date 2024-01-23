Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and JSR Life Sciences company, proudly announces that its global laboratory facilities have successfully passed a series of annual on-site ISO audits, achieving a flawless record with zero discrepancies.

The ISO standards achieved cover:

ISO 9001 Quality Management

ISO 14001 Environmental Management

ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

ISO 20000 IT Service Management

ISO 27001 IT Security Management Systems

In addition to these certifications, Crown Bioscience's facilities renewed accreditation from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC), while its facility in Germany also recently secured approval from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

Auditing experts lauded the company's dedication to quality, health and safety, and environmental management, with perfect scores at all facilities.

In parallel to these audits, Crown Bioscience launched its Electronic Laboratory Notebook project, an initiative that digitizes end-to-end laboratory operations and simultaneously strengthens the integrity and precision of laboratory data, further establishing the company as a leader in the field.

The ongoing development and improvement of the ISO management systems and processes emphasize Crown Bioscience's focus on delivering high-quality services, meeting client requirements efficiently, and elevating satisfaction levels for both clients and employees.

Pam Shang, EMBA, Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory Compliance, said: ''We take immense pride in our diligent teams. Their excellent work in the rigorous ISO audits is a testament to our quality and safety commitment, enabling us to serve our customers better on a global scale. We believe that these achievements will bolster our growth and foster ongoing relationships with our existing clients.''

Crown Bioscience is delighted to receive these recognitions, which highlight the unwavering commitment to excellence. The company foresees that these accomplishments will pave the way for continued success and expansion in preclinical translational science, with a global impact on health and the future of precision medicine.

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global CRO that provides preclinical and translational platforms to help our customers advance their research and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We are the exclusive preclinical CRO to offer tumor organoid services with the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology, offering over 600 organoid models spanning 22 cancer indications. In addition, we have developed the largest commercially available PDX collection in the world. We focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies to maximize the chances that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, Crown Bioscience has 13 facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

