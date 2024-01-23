

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - As Intense Israeli bombardment in Gaza continued along with rocket fire into Israel by Palestinian armed groups, UN humanitarians reported that the death toll in the war-ravaged enclave has crossed 25000.



Citing Gaza's health authorities, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also noted that some 62,681 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli strikes launched in retaliation for Hamas-led massacres in Israel on October 7.



Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces said its 21 soldiers were killed in southern Gaza on Monday. It marks the biggest single day loss of life for Israeli troops in the Palestinian territory in its three-months-old war with Hamas.



The UN agency for Palestinian refugees reported on Monday that telecommunications shutdowns in Gaza entered a seventh day.



'Disruption of telecommunication services prevents people accessing lifesaving information, calling first responders and continues to impede humanitarian response,' UNRWA said in a tweet on X.



In its latest update, UNRWA reported that 1.7 million people are now confirmed displaced within Gaza. At least 335 of them have been killed while sheltering in the agency's premises and 1,161 have been injured, in addition to the 151 UNWRA staff killed and 141 installations damaged since October 7.



