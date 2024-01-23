Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Xetra
23.01.24
14:00 Uhr
52,08 Euro
+0,88
+1,72 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,9452,0216:14
51,9652,0216:14
Dow Jones News
23.01.2024 | 14:52
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted to present full-year results for 2023 on 7 February

DJ Ørsted to present full-year results for 2023 on 7 February 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to present full-year results for 2023 on 7 February 
23-Jan-2024 / 14:21 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23.1.2024 14:21:16 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted will release its results for the full year 2023 on Wednesday, 7 February 2024 at approx. 8:00 CET. 
Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, and Rasmus Errboe, interim CFO of Ørsted, will present the full-year 
results and a Capital Markets Update on Wednesday, 7 February at 13:00 CET. The presentation can be attended in person 
as well as via live streaming. 
For in-person participation in Gentofte, please sign up here: Presentation of full-year 2023 results | Ørsted 
(orsted.com) 
To join the live streaming, please click here: Ørsted full-year results 2023 and Capital Markets Update 
(getvisualtv.net) 
Presentation slides will be available prior to the Capital Markets Update at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) 
Press briefing 
Ørsted will host a phone press briefing for journalists on Wednesday, 7 February 2024 at 09:00 CET to elaborate on and 
answer questions about the Capital Markets Update and the annual results for 2023. 
Dial-in numbers for the press briefing: 
Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45 
UK: +44 20 3936 2999 
Access Code: 421285 
For participation in the press briefing, please register here: NetRoadshow 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Notice of annual results.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  299217 
EQS News ID:  1821233 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821233&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2024 08:21 ET (13:21 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.