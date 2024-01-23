DJ Ørsted to present full-year results for 2023 on 7 February

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted to present full-year results for 2023 on 7 February 23-Jan-2024 / 14:21 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.1.2024 14:21:16 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Ørsted will release its results for the full year 2023 on Wednesday, 7 February 2024 at approx. 8:00 CET. Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, and Rasmus Errboe, interim CFO of Ørsted, will present the full-year results and a Capital Markets Update on Wednesday, 7 February at 13:00 CET. The presentation can be attended in person as well as via live streaming. For in-person participation in Gentofte, please sign up here: Presentation of full-year 2023 results | Ørsted (orsted.com) To join the live streaming, please click here: Ørsted full-year results 2023 and Capital Markets Update (getvisualtv.net) Presentation slides will be available prior to the Capital Markets Update at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) Press briefing Ørsted will host a phone press briefing for journalists on Wednesday, 7 February 2024 at 09:00 CET to elaborate on and answer questions about the Capital Markets Update and the annual results for 2023. Dial-in numbers for the press briefing: Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45 UK: +44 20 3936 2999 Access Code: 421285 For participation in the press briefing, please register here: NetRoadshow For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Notice of annual results.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: NOR TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 299217 EQS News ID: 1821233 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821233&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2024 08:21 ET (13:21 GMT)