Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Breaks Records with Outstanding 36% User Surge in 2023 - Nearly Double the Industry Average, Wins Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award

While Also Reporting 52% Year-Over-Year Total Revenue Growth in Third Quarter Financials

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning, premier provider of cloud communications platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services with over four million users, today announced that it has won Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for outstanding achievement in cloud communications.

Cloud-Communications service providers seek partners that are committed to rapid innovation and align their technology roadmaps with important mega trends, including hybrid work, mobility, AI-powered services, and API-driven workflow automation.

"Crexendo's approach delivers on this and enables providers to maintain greater control of their commercial model and the user experience, increase brand equity, and operate at larger profit margins compared to competitor solutions," said Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Expanding on the recognition of the award, Elka later added, "Crexendo-powered providers have access to powerful APIs enabling them to tailor solutions to specific customer needs and, when combined with Crexendo's rapidly expanding partner ecosystem, the results enable its service providers to offer even more differentiated solutions." "The Service Providers also have complete flexibility in how they brand their offerings, which enables providers to assume full ownership of the customer relationship, something they don't typically get from the larger platform vendors."

"We are very proud of this recognition from Frost and Sullivan who is the premier analyst firm in the industry. This firmly validates our strategy and execution. Frost and Sullivan has confirmed that we are disruptors in a multi-billion-dollar industry and boldly asserts our important role in the future of cloud communications. We are relentlessly pushing boundaries, fearlessly innovating, and decisively shaping our industry", said Jeff Korn, Crexendo ® CEO. "This isn't a mere chapter; it's an emphatic testament to our leadership position in the cloud communications industry. I could not be prouder of our team whose unwavering commitment to excellence both in product and support has brought us to this impressive milestone."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) believing the award firmly validates its strategy and execution; (ii) being disruptors in a multi-billion-dollar industry and boldly asserting its important role in the future of cloud communications; (iii) relentlessly pushing boundaries, fearlessly innovating, and decisively shaping the industry; (iv) the recognition and position being an emphatic testament to its leadership position in the cloud communications industry and (v) not be prouder of its team whose unwavering commitment to excellence both in product and support has brought it to this impressive milestone.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the December 31, 2023 and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

