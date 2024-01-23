CareAR Instruct Achieves Platinum Rating for Keypoint Intelligence Report, Earns BLI 2024 Pick Award

Outstanding remote service and support technology emphasize remarkable augmented reality and digital twin use cases

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / CareAR, a Xerox company and Service Experience Management (SXM) market leader, announced that Keypoint Intelligence named CareAR a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Pick Award winner for the Platform for Outstanding Remote Service & Support Technology. CareAR® Instruct achieved a Platinum rating, and CareAR® Assist achieved a Gold rating in Keypoint Intelligence testing.

CareAR Instruct Step-by-Step Guidance

Uses digital twin and AI with augmented reality to verify each action.

Keypoint evaluates vendors based on product performance, value, and additional attributes to expand use cases using CareAR's AR and digital twin capabilities. CareAR Instruct fundamentally impacts self-solve and training for field technicians, manufacturers, and customers.

The award recognizes CareAR Instruct as an augmented reality platform revolutionizing how technical issues are identified and resolved. The platform was highly rated for its immersive knowledge transfer experiences, administrative security, and value in reducing operational costs.

The platform provides an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface for creating self-guided experiences. It also offers natural language search, comprehensive device support, and a streamlined experience. Through CareAR Instruct Experience Builder, users can easily create and publish instructive content, ranging from simple 2D to interactive 3D digital twins. CareAR Assist empowers remote visual AR assistance and offers guidance for field and customer service operations, reducing the need for on-site visits and improving sustainability.

"CareAR digital twin and augmented reality self-solve, and remote assist are transforming field service and contact center organizations with immersive knowledge transfer that innovatively resolve issues and enhance customer and employee experience," said CareAR's President, Kirk Pothos.

About CareAR

CareAR, A Xerox company, is a leading SXM company. CareAR makes expertise accessible instantly through remote, live visual augmented reality [AR] and AI interactions, instructions, and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow. CareAR bridges the skills gap, accelerating knowledge transfer and improving operational efficiency. It sets a new benchmark in the SXM category by enhancing customer outcomes and safety. For more information, visit carear.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve with a central focus on clients as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Smart Workplace Software Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Smart Workplace Software Picks are distinguished in the industry due to their hard-earned awards based on rigorous testing. The evaluation includes key attributes like features, usability, and value. Each product that passes its Keypoint Intelligence lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

