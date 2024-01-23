Anzeige
23.01.2024 | 15:02
NextEvo Naturals Announces Improved Berry Flavor for Caliper Berry Swiftsticks

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / NextEvo Naturals ("NextEvo" or the "Company"), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, today announced the newly improved berry flavor in their Caliper Berry Swiftstick.

NextEvo Naturals Caliper Berry Swiftsticks

NextEvo Naturals Caliper Berry Swiftsticks



Each Caliper Berry Swiftstick delivers a perfectly precise 20mg of CBD with a newly improved, delicious berry flavor that will have you feeling like a kid again. Need an afternoon boost but tired of late-day caffeine keeping you up at night? Caliper Swiftsticks are the answer. Just sprinkle it on your tongue and let it dissolve.

These delightful sweet treats can be kept in the kitchen, handbag, pocket, or suitcase; no measuring, no mess. As always, our products contain 0.0% THC and are GMO-free and vegan.

The water-soluble CBD powder used in our Berry Swiftsticks also features our proprietary Smartsorb delivery technology, proven to increase the bioavailability of CBD so that more gets into your system, starting in as little as 10 minutes. Ultimately, this allows four times the amount of CBD to be delivered to your body, versus other brands who typically use an oil-based CBD resulting in very poor absorption.

To purchase NextEvo's Caliper Berry Swiftsticks, please visit https://nextevo.com/products/berry-swiftstick.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound's potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

Stay up-to-date with NextEvo at https://nextevo.com/ as well as on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

NextEvo Naturals does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

Contact Information

Katie Hanna
Content Manager
khanna@nextevo.com
561-685-9613

Lindsey VanderMaas Sobrinski
Director of Ecommerce and Marketing
lsobrinski@nextevo.com
484-336-7013

SOURCE: NextEvo Naturals

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
