Vertosoft Named as New Public Sector Distributor for OPSWAT's Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of innovative technology solutions to the public sector, is proud to announce its new partnership with OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing cybersecurity across the public sector, leveraging OPSWAT's renowned MetaDefender platform.

Vertosoft's Role in Enhancing Public Sector Cybersecurity

As OPSWAT's public sector distributor of choice, Vertosoft will play a crucial role in delivering comprehensive, zero-trust cybersecurity solutions to its vast network of government clients. This partnership aligns with Vertosoft's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and robust cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure and data within the public sector.

OPSWAT's MetaDefender Platform - Advanced Threat Prevention for Critical Environments

Central to this collaboration is the OPSWAT MetaDefender platform, recognized for its effectiveness in neutralizing file-borne threats and bolstering zero-trust security protocols. Its revolutionary technology, including Multiscanning, Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Proactive Data Loss Prevention (DLP), File-Based Vulnerability Assessment and OPSWAT Sandbox, has proven effective in reducing cyber threats across both enterprise IT and industrial OT environments, offering unmatched protection against known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware.

A Unified Front Against Evolving Cyber Threats

Chet Hayes, Chief Technology Officer at Vertosoft, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting, "OPSWAT's MetaDefender platform is a pivotal addition to our portfolio. This collaboration empowers us to better secure our public sector customers' critical infrastructure, ensuring compliance and resilience against an evolving threat landscape."

Echoing this sentiment, Jay Anderson, VP of Public Sector Sales at OPSWAT, stated, "Our partnership with Vertosoft underscores our commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure worldwide. Together, we will equip organizations across the public sector with the necessary tools to defend against sophisticated cyber threats."

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device." philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

