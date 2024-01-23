Signature Systems, Inc.: Sycuan Casino Resort Selects Signature Systems Casino POS for Its Casino Resort and Golf Course

Innovative, Agile Solutions to Include Mobile POS, Analytical Reporting, Guest-Empowered Kiosks, and All Required Integrations

WARMINSTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed, multi-award-winning technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce that Sycuan Casino Resort has selected the proven power of SSI's signature product-PDQ POS-to elevate and enhance its ever-growing food and beverage enterprise.





SSI Logo





Along with seamless, value-added integrations to numerous acclaimed industry platforms including Aristocrat, Infor HMSs, and Shift 4, SSI's all-in-one platform of innovative products and expert services will allow Sycuan Resort Casino to measurably elevate the guest experience, maximize ROI, and enhance their acclaimed brand as California's premier casino for gaming and entertainment.

Sycuan Casino Resort will also be taking advantage of SSI's enterprise mobile reporting for real-time dashboard analytics and a suite of all-encompassing reports. From most anywhere, designated managers and executives will be able to assess the 'health' of their F&B enterprise and measurably streamline the auditing process.

"We are very excited to be partnering with SSI to implement point of sale across all of our casino, resort, and golf venues. SSI brings a refreshing can-do culture and proactive approach, something that aligns closely with our mission here at Sycuan," said Patrick Tinklenberg-VP of IT for Sycuan Casino Resort.

"We believe they will be a perfect partner for our vision of providing best-in-class customer service and innovative, guest-focused technology solutions. This platform gives us the foundation to fuel guest loyalty, drive better decision-making, and support continued innovation and growth at Sycuan."

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com. SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 40 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Contact Information

Alex Schwartz

alex.schwartz@pdqpos.com

SOURCE: SSI

View the original press release on newswire.com.