pixiv Inc.: pixiv Has Topped 100 Million Total Registered Users: To Commemorate, pixiv's Posting Event 'My pixiv Memories' Will Celebrate Everyone's Best Memories With the Platform

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / pixiv, the communications platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda), where users can share illustrations, manga, and novels, has topped 100 million registered accounts. To celebrate this milestone, pixiv will be holding the posting event "My pixiv Memories" to highlight the pixiv community's fondest memories with the platform.

"My pixiv Memories" Announcement: https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=10443

Since its launch in 2007, thanks to the love of its many creators and fans, pixiv's service has grown into a platform where creators share multitudes of wonderful works, and now, the number of registered pixiv accounts has topped 100 million.

To commemorate this milestone, pixiv is holding a posting event entitled "My pixiv memories", where they invite members of their community to share their memories about how they first discovered pixiv, and their happy memories related to using the service.
pixiv invites all their members to post memories of interesting experiences as illustrations, manga, or novels to further share the joy of creative activities.

"My pixiv Memories" event overview
To commemorate more than 100 million pixiv accounts registered, pixiv is looking for your works based on your fond memories of pixiv. Works that touched you, the reasons you registered on pixiv, meeting your next favorite characters, your likes and your obsessions, your favorite original works, interactions with fellow creators and fans ... they're looking for your works about anything related to your pixiv memories.

Your posts don't have to be limited to old memories; pixiv also invites you to share original works related to your current obsessions, any other works related to memories, and works or remakes of works you made in the past that defined the course of your creative activities.

Learn more: https://www.pixiv.net/contest/mypixivmemories?utm_source=pixiv&utm_medium=content-text&utm_campaign=240123-100million-pr-contest

Event period
Tuesday, January 23rd - Sunday, March 10th, 2024, 11:59 p.m. JST

Categories
·Illustration category
·Manga category
·Novel/essay category

Theme
"Your memories"

Prizes
·Limited-edition members-only keychain commemorating 100 million pixiv accounts (30 winners total)
*For details, please check the contest page.


About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net
pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity". Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp
Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda
Business: Internet services
Established: July 25, 2005
Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Takahashi and Nishidoi)

Contact Information:

Mika Nishidoi
editor
info@pixiv.co.jp

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
