Whirlpool Corporation and Foundation 2023 Impact Highlights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Around the globe, Whirlpool Corporation helps improve life at home for people in the communities in which we operate and well beyond. Here are a few highlights of the impact our employees, company and foundation made in 2023. Link to video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7PLqyGRd4U

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

