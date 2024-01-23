Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Ivy Preparatory Academy is thrilled to announce its affiliation with the Young Women's Leadership Network (YWLN), a national network of public girls' schools powered by Student Leadership Network.

As Georgia's first public charter school for girls, Ivy Prep is committed to providing a quality education for its scholars and developing female leaders who manifest change for the world. Affiliation with YWLN will provide the school's educators and leadership team with a range of services and opportunities, including participation in professional learning communities, school wellness support, and on-site professional development focused specifically on strategies for teaching and supporting girls. Affiliation enables Ivy Prep to tailor YWLN's Whole Girl Education Framework pedagogy to meet the unique needs of its elementary and middle school students.

Laura Rebell Gross, Senior Managing Director of Girls' Education at Student Leadership Network, explains the significance of this collaboration, "We are thrilled to welcome Ivy Prep into our national affiliate network. We often see that the existing ambition and talent in a school can be enhanced and more fully realized when resources are applied to provide intentional support of leadership teams, educators, and students of all levels. YWLN provides a scale of services and learnings from a national network of girls' schools, with services tailored to the unique needs of Ivy Prep."

Dr. Charcia Nichols, Executive Director of Ivy Prep, expresses her excitement about the school's affiliation with YWLN. "Working with the Student Leadership Network team over the past year has been empowering. They listened to our needs and provided the infrastructure and bandwidth to guide our ideas into actionable changes in our school. We are inspired to be part of this network of national girls schools to grow our impact together."

Through this partnership, Ivy Prep Academy and Young Women's Leadership Network are united in their dedication to empowering young girls and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed. Together, they will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of scholars and their families, equalizing education for students to achieve success and fulfill their dreams.





Educators and leaders from Student Leadership Network and Ivy Prep, from left: Drew Higginbotham, Laticia Sharp, Dr. Charcia Nichols, Rashida Heslop

About Student Leadership Network

For over 25 years, Student Leadership Network has supported young people growing up in diverse underserved communities to gain access to higher education, helping them fulfill their dreams. The organization impacts students at over 30 New York public schools and 18 girls' affiliate and partner schools across the country, with students graduating college at nearly four times the rate of their national peers. SL Network supports over 37,000 students nationally every year through its three pillar programs:

The Young Women's Leadership Schools (TYWLS) is a high performing network of six girls' public schools in New York City.

CollegeBound Initiative (CBI) is a comprehensive college access and success program for young women and men in New York State.

Young Women's Leadership Network (YWLN) is a national network of girls' schools sharing the TYWLS model.

