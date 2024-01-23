West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Cobra Venture Corporation (TSXV: CBV) (the "Company" or "Cobra") announces that in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted 915,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants, at an exercise price of $0.135 per share for a term of 5 years. A number of the stock options being granted are in replacement of previously granted stock options that recently were exercised.

For further information visit the Company's website at www.cobraventure.com.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel B. Evans

President and CEO

Email: info@cobraventure.com

(604) 922-2030

Cobra Venture Corporation

"Daniel B Evans"

_________________________________

Daniel B. Evans, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195243

SOURCE: Cobra Venture Corporation