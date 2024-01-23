Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today launches a new brand film about the internationally recognized footballer Lionel Messi to kick off their second-year partnership, with a continuation of the theme MakeItCount. This campaign aims to inspire everyone to push beyond limits and seize opportunities, transforming challenges into stepping stones toward success.

Bitget Unveils New Messi Film to Kick off Second Year of Messi Partnership

The new MakeItCount 2024 film is a testament to the core values Bitget and Messi hold dear: Perseverance against all odds, any progress builds upon itself, and a positive mindset no matter what. The film showcases the determination of Messi from childhood, overcoming adversity to becoming the GOAT footballer with continued progress and a direct aim to achieving his goals. Bitget shares Messi's commitment to making incremental improvements daily. From an unknown platform founded during the crypto winter, Bitget has emerged as one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget stated: "Both the story of Messi and the growth of Bitget serve as a reminder that greatness is not achieved overnight, but through persistent determination to make it count. As we continue the MakeItCount Campaign in 2024, we remain committed to inspiring individuals, whether they are in the football and crypto sector or beyond, to pursue greatness as no dream is too big to achieve. Together with Messi, we are delighted to bring crypto to a bigger global stage, and drive the mass adoption of crypto and blockchain technology."

To celebrate the new Messi film, Bitget will host a platform-wise competition starting from Jan 23 to Jan 30.

Following the new Messi film, Bitget also has plans to host on-ground Football Challenge events in emerging markets such as LATAM, SEA, and Turkey, where local communities are highly passionate about football and crypto adoption. In addition, the two parties will explore collaboration in the charity field under Bitget's CSR initiative Blockchain4Youth, which is dedicated to empowering younger generations to embrace Web3 and blockchain while enhancing their knowledge of digital assets.

Bitget entered into a partnership with Lionel Messi in Oct 2022, becoming the only crypto exchange partner of the legendary Argentinean football player.

