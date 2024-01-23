Hansae Co., Ltd. (KRX:105630), a global fashion ODM/OEM company, was honored 'Corporate ESG Grand Prize' at the '2023 K-ESG Management Awards'.

The award, hosted by the major Korean daily newspaper 'Dong-A Ilbo', honors companies, public institutions, local governments, and other Korean entities that implement exemplary ESG management and contribute to the spread of a sustainable management culture.

At the 2023 K-ESG Management Awards Ceremony held on September 25th, 2023, the K-ESG Evaluation Committee selected the winners through a four-stage review processes based on objective K-ESG indicators announced by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The awards were divided into four categories: Comprehensive ESG, Environment, Society, and Governance.

Hansae, the grand prize winner in the Comprehensive ESG sector for the 'Manufacturing, Wholesale, and Import/Export of Textiles and Textile Products' business division, was recognized for its differentiated ESG performance including establishing circular economy in fashion, respecting employees' human rights and diversity, and sustainability management committee operation.

Hansae has set four strategic plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 including: improving facility efficiency and productivity, installing solar rooftop panels and introducing new renewable energy, purchasing Renewable Energy Certificate (REC), converting to electric vehicles, etc. as well as reducing carbon emissions from all business processes in various ways.

Since 2019, Hansae has been supporting various NGOs and technology venture companies in the environment and fashion fields around the world through its '10% for Good' initiative, such as signing a business agreement with Recover, a Spain-based upcycle fiber production company in 2021. The goal is to expand the eco-friendly production system using upcycling technology in Vietnamese factories by next year and to apply upcycle raw materials for more than 20% of clothing production after 2025.

Recently, Hansae signed an MOU with Hanosimex, a subsidiary of Vinatex which is a Vietnamese state-run textile and garment company. This strategic collaboration is strengthening its value chain for the production of recycled cotton garments.

As a global company, Hansae cultivates a corporate culture that respects diversity of employees and values ??mutual trust and cooperation. To help employees finding balance between work and family, Hansae has operated daycare center within the office building since 2015. It regularly invites external experts in childcare to provide training sessions for working moms and dads at the company.

Its overseas subsidiaries have been participating in the P.A.C.E (Personal Advancement Career Enhancement) program run by Gap, a global fashion brand, for 11 years to strengthen the capabilities of its female employees.

Hansae is Korea's leading global fashion company that manufactures and exports clothing through Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) as a strategic partner of the world's famous clothing brands. It operates 22 corporations and 10 offices in 9 countries around the world, and employs over 45,000 people around the world.

