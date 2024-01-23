iRewardify Adds Chief Technology Officer, Strengthening its Pioneering Incentive Platform

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / iRewardify, a leading global provider of reward and incentive solutions, today announced the addition of Chief Technology Officer Todd McGuire to its team.

Photo Caption: Todd McGuire

A technology executive with 25 years of experience leading product and technology teams, McGuire looks forward to creating a next-generation fintech platform that is "more efficient and powerful than the existing rewards and incentives tools on the market, many of which were designed years ago with legacy technology."

McGuire adds, "This role is very exciting to me because it's a rare opportunity as a cloud solutions architect to have a clean canvas to design the technology infrastructure to meet the demands of iRewardify's API-first business model. We are starting with our partners' needs in mind, so that real-time transactions, customized reward messaging, and powerful data analytics are available to the business leaders who want to partner with iRewardify in the incentive space."

Since its debut in the incentive marketplace in 2023, iRewardify has focused on providing a comprehensive solution that goes beyond typical gift card offerings, providing options such as instant payments, branded merchandise, and premium experiences, according to incentive industry veteran and founder Rick Rubin.

McGuire will be tasked with leading the technology design for iRewardify's next-generation fintech platform, including the development of industry-leading Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to provide a seamless reward fulfillment engine for B2B partners.

"Throughout my various encounters and experiences in past roles, I have yet to encounter an individual with such a brilliant mind, who consistently demonstrates strategic thinking," says Rubin. "Todd's unparalleled intellect and strategic mindset make him an outstanding Chief Technology Officer and partner. I am genuinely honored to welcome him to our team. His distinctive capability to develop next-generation technologies with strategic foresight positions him as the leader in shaping iRewardify's future for years to come."

McGuire's expertise spans industries including e-commerce, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing and hospitality. A graduate of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, he has been awarded patents in the United States and Australia for remote patient monitoring and data visualization systems. His incentive experience includes building behavioral economics platforms that generate real-time rewards for participants in health management programs.

iRewardify serves businesses of all sizes, from those looking to transform their reward systems to retailers seeking to enlarge their gift card portfolios. Since its founding, iRewardify has garnered a client portfolio that includes organizations with transactions totaling tens of millions of dollars in annualized sales. The company has quickly established itself as a leader in connecting businesses and brands to enhance engagement, drive revenue, and boost productivity. Visit https://irewardify.com to learn more.

Media Contact: info@iRewardify.com

SOURCE: iRewardify

