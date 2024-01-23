1upHealth Announces Appointment of Andrea Kowalski as Chief Product Officer

Award-Winning Healthcare Technology Leader to Drive Product Strategy, Scale FHIR Platform to Support Interoperability Revolution

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / 1upHealth, the leading FHIR® platform provider for claims & clinical data acquisition, exchange & compute, announced today that Andrea Kowalski has joined its executive leadership team as the Chief Product Officer. Kowalski will lead the company's product strategy and drive continued enhancement to 1upHealth's products, solidifying its role as the interoperability leader amid the shifting regulatory landscape and latest release of the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule.

Kowalski brings more than 15 years of experience in healthcare technology to her role at 1upHealth. Most recently, she was SVP of Products for Tebra (formerly Kareo), which offers EHR, billing, and practice management technology, where she defined product vision and strategy with a focus on acquiring and retaining customers, as well as led platform unification during a merger. Prior to that, Kowalski served as Director of Product for athenahealth, one of the largest EHR providers in the industry, where she spearheaded the development of their new products. She has also been recognized in several industry award programs, including the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software from the Healthcare Technology Report, and the Top 25 Software Product Executives from The Software Report. She was also a founding member of Chief Boston, a private network for female executives and leaders across industries.

"I was immediately drawn to 1upHealth's mission to tackle one of the longstanding and complex challenges in healthcare-interoperability," said Kowalski. "Now, I will be able to work with the great team at 1up to change the game for how healthcare data is acquired, managed, and shared. Based on the impressive products this company has already developed, I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and continue to bring 1upHealth's vision to life."

This appointment comes on the heels of significant company momentum in 2023, as well as several accolades for rapid growth and fostering a positive place to work. With the addition of Kowalski, 1upHealth has further committed to supporting gender-inclusivity in the industry, with figures including:

46% of all managers are women

40% of promotions were given to female employees in 2023

54% of open leadership positions were filled by women in 2023 (and 57% of those were internal candidates)

"How health data is used and valued is changing dramatically, which is delivering opportunities for improving the current business of healthcare and creating a truly connected healthcare system - and that is what we're focused on achieving," said Joe Gagnon, 1upHealth CEO. "For 2024, that meant bringing on a new CPO to drive our product portfolio and continue to foster a productive and inclusive work environment. I am excited for Andrea to apply her experience and expertise to help further our mission of making healthcare more efficient and effective using FHIR APIs and ultimately empowering patients with more control over their own health."

About 1upHealth

1upHealth provides the healthcare industry's most sophisticated FHIR-enabled health data platform for clinical data integration and API-enabled data connectivity. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to meet evolving regulatory requirements and optimize claims & clinical data-driven initiatives. With the push towards digital quality measures, population health analytics, value-based contracts, and better healthcare experiences, the 1upHealth managed platform helps our customers meet the growing demands for data access and connectivity. For more information visit www.1up.health.



Media Contact

Elizabeth Grich

Aria Marketing for 1upHealth

egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth

View the original press release on accesswire.com