Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of NEO Credit (NRT) on January 22, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the NRT/USDT trading pair, which will went live already.





NEO Credit (NRT), a pivotal token in the My NEO Group's FinTech and cryptocurrency initiatives, is integrated into the NEO ONE Super App as a versatile utility and gas token, streamlining fiat-crypto exchanges and supporting sophisticated bank card functionalities, thereby playing a key role in the group's commitment to financial innovation and autonomy, with further details available through their whitepaper, Telegram community, and Twitter updates.

Introducing NEO Credit: Revolutionizing Financial Interactions with Blockchain Integration

NEO Credit (NRT), a key utility and gas token within the My NEO Group ecosystem, has been officially listed on LBank Exchange. Serving as a bridge between cryptocurrency and traditional finance, NRT is integral to the NEO ONE Super App. It simplifies fiat-crypto exchanges and supports sophisticated bank card functionalities, making it a pivotal tool in modern financial transactions.

Technological Foundations

NRT operates on the BNB Chain protocol, utilizing the BEP-20 standard. This technical foundation ensures ease of use, enhanced liquidity, and broad market acceptability. The token's design is geared towards providing reliability and seamless integration within the diverse digital finance landscape. It goes beyond transaction facilitation, rewarding users for their engagement within the ecosystem, and enhancing user experience.

Strategic Vision

The listing of NRT on LBank Exchange marks a significant stride in My NEO Group's vision to integrate digital currencies with traditional financial systems. This move is aimed at establishing digital currencies as a standard in global financial transactions, positioning NRT at the forefront of the fintech revolution. The token's strategic role is vital in paving the way for a future where digital and conventional finance systems coexist seamlessly.

Engagement and Call to Action

The wider community is invited to explore the extensive potential of NEO Credit through the resources available on the My NEO Group website. This opportunity extends an invitation to join a forward-thinking community where innovation in financial technology is a constant pursuit. For the latest updates and community engagement, individuals are encouraged to follow My NEO Group on Twitter and to join the conversation on Telegram.

About NRT Token

Based on BEP20, NRT has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). The NRT token distribution is allocated as follows: 10% for Ecosystem & Liquidity, 2% for the Team, 8% for Marketing Activities, and 80% for Minting & Staking. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 22, 2024. Investors who are interested in NRT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

