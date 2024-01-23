Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
[23.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.01.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,065,751.00
USD
0
51,927,189.59
6.438
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.01.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
2,906,650.00
EUR
0
16,001,965.84
5.5053
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.01.24
IE000GETKIK8
658,451.00
GBP
0
5,701,425.40
8.6588
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.01.24
IE000XIITCN5
190,407.00
GBP
0
1,458,764.21
7.6613