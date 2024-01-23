Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Top Travel Trends Released by Visited App

Travel report for 2023 was published by Visited, a travel app which provides travellers with individual travel map, travel stats and checklist for popular travel lists

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024showcases popular countries to visit, popular countries for 2023, and other travel trends. The report is based on over 2 million users across the global and provides unique data. Visited is available on iOSand Android apps for free, and is translated to over 30 languages.



The travel appVisited, allows user to discover new destination by pictures or travel lists split by categories based on user's interest. Travel list features have over 150 lists including cruise ports, beaches, art museums, culinary experiences, churches and golf destinations. Users can also map their travels on a country, region or city level. The app also comes with personalized travel map and help plan future travels with itinerary feature.

British travellers visit on average 19 countries. People who live in United Arab Emirates visit the most with 29 countries as well as Scandinavia travellers who have been on average to 21 countries.

The most popular destinations for British travellersto visit to include:

Spain

France

United States

Italy

Germany



The most wished for places include far away places such as:

Australia

Japan

New Zealand

Brazil

Canada



For 2023, the most popular destination was in Portugal, with all others also found in Europe.

Some highlights from the popular travel lists includes:

Eiffel Tower which tops the list for most visited world wonders.

Barcelona as the most popular cruise port in the world. (https://visitedapp.com/top-25-cruise-ports-to-visit/)

(https://visitedapp.com/top-25-cruise-ports-to-visit/) Cancun most popular beach destination.

Prague Castle most visited Castle.

London as the most popular beer destination (https://visitedapp.com/top-10-cities-with-the-best-beer-in-the-world/).



About Visited App:

Visited app helps users remember their travel with their very own personalized travel map where they can map where they have been or want to go. The map can be visualized on a country, region or city level and can be ordered as a poser to remember your travels by. In additional users can see their personalized stats, get inspired with new destinations and plan their future trips.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

