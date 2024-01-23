The Strategy Behind The Clorox Company's Reimagined Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Our culture evolves by galvanizing people through an inclusive workplace, simplifying operations and leveraging technology for growth. We thoughtfully invested in digital resources to make work faster and leaner, while placing our people at the center of our experiences. Strengthened by an unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and allyship, we're driving agility, efficiency and impact that aligns with financial goals.

FY23 HIGHLIGHTS

Executed our ongoing listening strategy as part of a continuous improvement mindset to gauge teammates' perceptions of Clorox as a place to work. In fiscal year 2023, our teammate engagement score was again 82%, in line with the 50th percentile for Fortune 500 benchmarks and above the 50th percentile for industry benchmarks.

Achieved pay equity for nonproduction teammates for gender globally and race and ethnicity in the U.S.*

Offered seven mentoring programs to develop our talent - enrolling 973 teammates - for general and more specialized audiences, including a group program designed for our women's employee resource group members.

Reported a 0.55 recordable incident rate, which is significantly lower than the average for goods-producing manufacturing companies. To ensure all production teammates are trained consistently and comprehensively, our Global Safety and Environmental team expanded its monthly education program into four languages within the continental U.S.

* There are no statistically significant differences (at a confidence level of 95%) in pay by gender globally and race/ethnicity in the U.S., accounting for relevant factors such as grade level, location and experience.

A STREAMLINED OPERATING MODEL

This year we began implementation of a streamlined operating model to create a faster, leaner, consumer-obsessed company designed to enhance our ability to respond more quickly to changing consumer behaviors, innovate faster and increase future cash flow as a result of cost savings. This helps create a business unit-led culture that drives growth through our powerful brands, further embeds ESG into our operations, modernizes our capabilities, and empowers our people for better teammate experiences and ultimately superior business outcomes.

