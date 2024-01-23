Mirai Medical, a cutting-edge medical technology start-up and leader in Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) within the Gastrointestinal Tract, proudly welcomes David A. Pierce as a Non-Executive Director to its board. Mr. Pierce, formerly Executive VP and President MedSurg, President Endoscopy at Boston Scientific, brings a wealth of experience and industry insight, aligning perfectly with Mirai Medical's mission to empower every endoscopist to treat at diagnosis.

David A. Pierce's distinguished career at Boston Scientific, spanning 31 years, has been marked by numerous accomplishments and a deep understanding of the MedTech landscape. His expertise in product commercialisation, market access and clinical change management in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy space positions him as a valuable addition to Mirai Medical's leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our board. His extensive experience at Boston Scientific, coupled with his deep knowledge of the industry, will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in guiding Mirai Medical's strategic direction," said Mirai Medical CEO, Dr. Declan Soden, PhD. "As leaders in Pulsed Field Ablation, we are confident that Mr. Pierce's contributions will further elevate our capabilities and impact in interventional endoscopy."

David A. Pierce shared his enthusiasm for joining Mirai Medical, saying, "I am honoured to be part of Mirai Medical, a company at the forefront of innovation in interventional endoscopy. The mission to enable every endoscopist to treat at diagnosis resonates strongly with me, and I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success."

Mirai Medical remains dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions, particularly in Pulsed Field Ablation, and is poised to benefit from Mr. Pierce's strategic guidance as Non-Executive Director.

About Mirai Medical:

Mirai Medical is a leading MedTech start-up specializing in Pulsed Field Ablation within the Gastrointestinal Tract. Our mission is to empower every endoscopist to treat at diagnosis, revolutionizing patient care. Its proprietary ePORE® therapy is uniquely designed with precise algorithmic control of PFA parameters enabling the safe and effective treatment of both pre-malignant and malignant disease across the entire gastrointestinal tract. Mirai Medical are headquartered in Galway, Ireland. For more information visit www.mirai-medical.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123951083/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Seán Kinsella

Email: sean@mirai-medical.com

Phone: +353 91 442 498