23.01.2024 | 16:18
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 January 2024, has been set at 1.271123, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 6.332982 pence per share (USD dividend 8.05 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 9 February 2024 (to shareholders on the register on 12 January 2024).

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

23 January 2024


